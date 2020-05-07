New York —

The controversial daughter of Alejandra Guzmán has had an incredible transformation over the years

Frida sofia, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, has given much to talk about in recent months. For years it maintains a strong fight with his own mother that began between addictions and rumors of treason, also to top it off the 28-year-old is quarreled with the Pinal dynasty.

And it is that Frida since childhood has faced great family problems, which has made her a person without filters when giving her opinion. Currently on his social networks he boasts professional growth and the way you chose to wear a fitness life. But how has your transformation been? Here we leave you some photographs of his life.

Since she was little she was away from her father and kept close with the singer’s family. However, when La Guzmán entered rehabilitation his life changed and he had to live with his paternal family.

Frida recently shared some images from when she was a child and wanted to show that neither her mother nor her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, they took care of it correctly.

The truth is that her childhood was not easy, because between the media and Alejandra’s rebellious fame, she grew up with very little privacy.

But before the fights there was a time when he got along very well with his grandmother and aunts. Even shared good times with Michelle Salas, before the scandals came.

In Frida's First Communion.

With the passage of time mother and daughter were united and even went together on the red carpets. But happiness would end when Frida turned 15 years old. It was 2008 and the teenager was admitted to the hospital due to an overdose. At that time his famous mother was on tour.

Mother and daughter at the 2006 Premios Juventud.

And is that Frida has always blamed La Guzmán for not being there for her, which has led her to make the decisions she has made in her life.

Frida Sofía / México, July 13, 2011.

In 2015, when he was 23 years old, he posed for Playboy magazine and gradually wanted to venture into the show. That same year he also married but two years later the marriage ended.

Over time, he acquired a healthier lifestyle and opted for exercise routines and good nutrition. He would distance himself from the life of excesses that characterized his adolescence. On the other hand, his personal problems would only escalate.

Currently he boasts of having his single “Ándale” with which he wanted to make a name for himself in the musical environment. Although the scandals have not stopped, the truth is that she live your life without worry and he does not intend to stop doing what he likes.

