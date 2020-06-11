Photo: @DrOniBee

NEW YORK, USA – New York City is concerned about the sexual and reproductive health of its residents, who will be able to receive free safe sex products and HIV self-test kits at home simply by placing an order with the Department of Health.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced New Yorkers to stay home as part of the “New York Paused” plan, but that will not be a reason for them not to have access to safe sex products.

For this reason, the Department of Health has launched the “Door to Door” program, an initiative to deliver HIV prevention drugs, lubricants and the test kit from the comfort and safety of their homes, the health agency in a statement.

“During a global pandemic, sex remains an important part of the health and general well-being of many people,” said Dr. Oni Blackstock, director of the HIV Office of the municipal Health Department.

Dr. Oni Blackstock

To apply for safe sex products, residents of the city’s five counties must visit nyc.gov/condoms, after which they will receive the orders in discreet envelopes, the agency also said.

Orders are limited to two types of product at a time and one order per person every 30 days, while supplies last, said Salud, who said that in the case of condoms, packages of 30 units will be sent.

Each year, the Health Department distributes an average of 30 million male and female condoms and lubricant packs to more than 3,500 nonprofit organizations and businesses throughout the city.

To request a free HIV self-assessment kit for home delivery, you must contact one of the partner organizations of the Department of Health’s virtual community home testing lottery program, which you will find on the agency’s website.

The agency also updated its guide to safe sex during the pandemic, including for group relationships, recommending ventilated spaces and keeping the hand sanitizer on hand.

The health authorities recommend the use of the mask even during sex. “Using the mask that protects your mouth and nose is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex,” says the guide, among other suggestions.

They also offer details about the virus that New Yorkers should know, such as what has been found in the semen and feces of people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers, and that includes their sexual well-being,” said the director of the Department of Health, Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

“As we adjust to living in the COVID-19 era, we must find solutions to maintain support for public health for all New Yorkers,” he said. .