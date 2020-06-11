15 minutes. New York City is concerned about the sexual and reproductive health of its residents, who will be able to receive safe sex products at home and for free.

The coronavirus pandemic forced New Yorkers to stay home as part of the “New York Paused” plan. However, that will not be a reason for them not to have access to safe sex products.

For this reason, the Department of Health launched the “Door to Door” program, an initiative for the delivery of prophylactics, lubricants and the HIV virus test kit from the comfort and safety of their homes, the health agency.

“During a global pandemic, sex remains an important part of the health and general well-being of many people,” said Dr. Oni Blackstock, director of the HIV Office of the municipal Health Department.

To apply for safe sex products, residents of all five boroughs of the city must visit nyc.gov/condoms.

Orders are limited to two types of product at a time and one order per person every 30 days.

Each year, the Health Department distributes an average of 30 million male and female condoms. In addition, from lubricant packages to more than 3,500 non-profit organizations and companies throughout the city.

To request a free HIV self-assessment kit for home delivery, you should contact one of the partner organizations of the Department of Health’s virtual community home testing lottery program.

recommendations

The agency also updated its guide to safe sex during the pandemic.

The health authorities recommend the use of the mask even during sex. “Wearing the mask that protects your mouth and nose is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex,” the guide notes.

They also offer details about the virus that New Yorkers should be aware of.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers, and that includes their sexual well-being,” said Health Department Director Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

“As we adjust to living in the COVID-19 times, we must find solutions to maintain support for public health for all New Yorkers,” he said.