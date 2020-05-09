New York —

Practical advice created by expert bakers to preserve bread better, longer and as freshly baked bread

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed our day to day, with it our routine and above all the way we do home shopping. The reality is that we must make the most of the trips to the supermarket and create a system in which let’s optimize the use of all basic products, such is the case of bread. Bread is one of the oldest foods and consumed by humanity, it is a nutritional product that provides high quality energy thanks to its carbohydrate content, it is rich in vitamins and nutrients and thanks to his extraordinary fiber content is essential for digestion and intestinal health.

Buying a loaf of bread has always been a everyday custom in kitchen shopping and is that walk to local bakeries to acquire Fresh and fresh bread is a pleasant activity. However the current situation at the moment does not allow us to perform these beautiful rituals and invites us to create new schemes, that is why we present you a list of simple tricks recommended by expert bakers to preserve bread longer and longer.

Infallible tips to extend the life of bread:

1. The type of bread if it influences the shelf life

This is the first and most important point that must be highlighted, remember that the differences between artisanal and industrial bread are great; industrial bread (most of the variants that we buy in the supermarket) not only lacks quality nutrients, its consumption in many occasions is related to digestive disorders and they are products that as time goes by do not retain their organoleptic qualities. The artisan breads are distinguished by the quality of their ingredients, are made with sourdough and of natural form; what happens with commercial variants is that they are made with artificial yeasts than make the bread gain a lot of volume and this causes it to deteriorate since evaporation dries it and therefore it becomes hard. So if you want the bread to last longer start with acquire craft variants or better yet take advantage of confinement days and bake at home.

2. Wrap it in fabric, the best way to keep it

This custom of the grandparents of keep the bread in a clean cloth cloth and keep it in a drawer, is the ideal way to preserve it. You can wrap it in cloth or even in a paper bag, the most important thing is that you place it in a dry and dark place the cupboard or a drawer is perfect, always out of the refrigerator.

3. There are variants of bread that you can freeze

There are some variants of bread that don’t resist the freezing process well, this is because come from masses that were previously frozen and when the cold chain breaks the product deteriorates; however when you use artisan or homemade bread, you will have a lot greater control of the freezing process. One of the best recommendations from the experts is portion the bread and place it on plastic freezer bags, it is a great alternative to protect it from moisture loss and you can use it for each meal without wasting.

4. Do not defrost it in the microwave

Never defrost bread direct from the freezer to the microwave this accelerated and drastic change in temperature shakes the water molecules and makes the bread is chewy. The best thing you can do is preheat the oven, frying pan or toaster and put the pieces of bread directly, this will recover the characteristic crisp texture of its crust and a soft interior, literally like fresh from the oven.

.