A 57-year-old Salvadoran man becomes the first victim of COVID-19 of immigration detainees

An immigrant detained in an immigration jail died Wednesday of coronavirusauthorities confirmed.

This is the first immigrant to die for him COVID-19 in custody of the Office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since last March 24 the virus was detected inside the detention centers.

The victim has not been identified by the authorities, but press reports indicate that it is Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejía, 57 years old and originally from El Salvador, who was detained in the Otay Mesa Detention Center, in San Diego, California.

This ICE prison is the one that registers the most coronavirus with 132 out of 705 cases that as of May 6, they were reported in 41 detention facilities for immigrants of the 220 that exist throughout the country.

The Salvadoran immigrant was hospitalized in late April after his health worsened after the diagnosis of coronavirus.

The American Union for Civil Liberties (ACLU) from San Diego and Imperial counties issued a statement blaming the government for denying the release of the detainees in the Otay Mesa prison, considered to be at high risk of contagion.

“The immigrants detained there have referred to it as a ‘death trap’ due to lack of precautionary measures by staff,” the ACLU noted.

A week earlier, the ACLU had released a report on the alarming growth of the coronavirus in the Otay Mesa prison after it filed a lawsuit demanding the immediate release of detained medically vulnerable people.

“Today one of those people has died because ICE refused to release him when he still had a chance to survive this deadly virus,” he stressed.

#BREAKING: The first death within an ICE detention center from # COVID19 has been reported today in Otay Mesa. With nearly 200 confirmed cases, Otay Mesa has the largest COVID-19 outbreak of any detention center in the country. https://t.co/ZXmyb0aN6g – ACLU of San Diego & Imperial Counties (@sdACLU) May 6, 2020

