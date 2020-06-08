What you should know

Hundreds of thousands are expected to return to work on Monday when New York City enters Phase I of its long-awaited reopening. Much of the rest of New York has already entered Phase II or will do so this week; New Jersey is ready to enter its Stage 2 in a week New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have surpassed 40,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, while the national number has exceeded 100,000

NEW YORK – Exactly 100 days after its first reported case of COVID-19, New York City completes the virus-caused shutdown for a month and seeks to turn the page on one of the bleakest chapters in the history of the five counties and the United States.

Between 200,000 and 400,000 people are expected to return to work when New York City enters Phase I, reopening tens of thousands of manufacturing and construction jobs, the same industries that it has had to take limited advantage of to survive in the midst of a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on its supplies and spirit.

In less than three months, New York City has lost at least 15,900 people to a virus that no one had heard of this time last year. The actual number could be as high as 21,000, driven in part by people who died before they knew how to get help. Relatives have had to watch their loved ones leave this world through a virtual lens as strangers weary from the battle on the front line of the pandemic pause to hold their hands.

Today, daily COVID deaths in New York are double digits, an impressive note of the progress of a weeklong period in April, where nearly 800 died each day. Tens of millions of jobs have been lost along with tens of thousands of lives; The true cost of COVID-19 in the American psyche may be incalculable forever.

Many questions remain: how many are really sick? Will it be safe for children to go to school in the fall? Will the virus have a second wave? Could it be as devastating as the one that crashed into the healthcare system earlier this year?

Amidst the unknowns, New York City seeks to restore at least part of the personality that makes it one of the most vibrant places in the world. At the same time, it seeks to reform that personality amid institutionalized racial inequality that has contributed to both higher rates of virus mortality in black and Latino communities and higher rates of black male mortality at the hands of the police.

Today, New York City seeks to start a new chapter, easing the restrictions that have closed life as we have known it since mid-March. Many of the hundreds of thousands expected to return to work Monday return to a transit system facing unprecedented public health challenges and a historic loss of income.

Commuters find subway schedules during the day back to the usual Monday, with signs showing people how far they stand, or try, on the platforms. The stops from 1 a.m. at 5 a.m. which started in early May continue so that the trains can be disinfected.

Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and formerly “nonessential” retailers resume work starting Monday, with restrictions. Retailers reopen for delivery and pick-up, though customers still can’t get inside. The latest restriction will be eased when New York City enters Phase II, which Mayor Bill de Blasio says could happen in early July. Much of the rest of the state has already taken the next step, with the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions expected to do so this week. He has already put together a cookout plan to help restaurants prepare for the next step.

Monday marks a turning point for New York City, which faces complex questions ranging from how to recoup billions in economic losses to how to restore public confidence in the police and in everyday life. Both require incremental steps towards recovery and a long-term commitment to change.

New York City has had to prove itself before, after its population decline and fiscal crisis in the 1970s, after its peak of crime in the 1980s and 1990s, after September 11.

“You can’t keep us down,” says Carlo Scissura, president of the New York Construction Congress, a group in the construction industry. “We can go down a little bit, but we go back up.”

For native New Yorkers, accustomed to the sights and sounds of urban life, isolation has become the norm. 22-year-old Sam Solomon, with a health-related job, finds it odd that he has to adjust to the same dense crowds he once found as normal as waking up in the morning.

“I don’t know if it will ever be the same,” he said.

For months, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he doesn’t want New York to reopen the same thing. It wants to rebuild it better, expanding access to health care and education through innovative technologies, accelerating backward infrastructure projects, developing critical resource pools, and regional coalitions with a much more powerful collective force than any other state.

New Jersey and Connecticut are part of that new northeast coalition of seven states, and both have experienced their own unique challenges related to the coronavirus. New Jersey and Connecticut continue to see some of the highest rates of new deaths and new hospitalizations for every 100,000 residents of the United States. Both are in various stages of their reopening processes.

The Garden State is expected to enter Stage 2, opening beauty salons, in-person retail stores, and alfresco dining, in a week, as Connecticut looks to take its next big step forward just before Father’s Day. Governor Phil Murphy, meanwhile, expects to have an announcement about the reopening of the pools on Monday.

