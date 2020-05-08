New York —

In addition to leading deaths and infections, communities of color also face more repression

NYPD has had new challenges and an addition to the uniform this turbulent year

Photo:

Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

The vast majority of those arrested for violations of social alienation in New York have been black (68%) and, secondly, Hispanic (24%).

Only 7% have been white, denounced the Ombudsman, Jumaane Williams.

“The administration stalled to deliver this data, and now we know why,” he said, quoted by Pix11. “This virus has disproportionately claimed thousands of black and Hispanic bodies, and now (they too) face the type of excessive vigilance never before seen in other communities. ”

The exact breakdown is not available for each county, but the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office also released an analysis yesterday, warning that between March 17 and May 4, 40 people were arrested in that district, 35 of whom they were black (87.5%).

The rest were Hispanic and one white person. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez declined to process those 40 cases.

The New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea He said the department intends to release detailed information on the arrests.

“We are absolutely committed to being as transparent as possible,” he said. “I would anticipate the release of a large amount of detailed information down to the site level, possibly even as to the parks“

There have been no arrests for social distancing on Staten Island.

New York police also said that some of the videos that have gone viral did not involve the application of social distancing.

Commissioner Shea promises that he will investigate all cases of alleged force. “If the cops in a particular incident were wrong, they are going to hear from me about that,” Shea said. “If I think the policemen were right, I will look at all the circumstances of the incidents. Body cameras, surveillance videos ”.

The commissioner said he does not want the bridges that have been built between officers and the community of color to be torn down as the city battles the coronavirus, NY1 News said.

In one of the most notorious cases, Francisco García, a Hispanic officer with a history of violence, was caught beating up a citizen who appeared to challenge him in East Village.

In response, the main police union strongly criticized the mayor for assigning them that role, alleging that they have other priorities as crime rises in the city, officers catch it, and more prisoners are released to lower the risks of COVID-19 in jails.

.