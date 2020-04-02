By Nathan Layne and Maria Caspani

NEW YORK, Apr 2 (.) – Rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic began to overwhelm New York City morgues on Thursday as hospitals struggled to treat thousands of infected patients with fewer and fewer ventilators and protective equipment.

Funeral homes and cemetery managers described an increase in demand that had not been seen in decades as cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, surpassed 50,000 infections in the city, causing the death of almost 1,400 people.

“In many ways, New York State is a microcosm of the United States and so I think it will be illustrative to the rest of the nation of what is going to happen,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The human costs were highlighted by new evidence of economic devastation. With more than 90% of Americans ordered to stay home, the government reported that a record 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. The figure was double the previous record high set a week earlier.

On Thursday, Texas became the 40th state to issue a stay-at-home order to help contain the spread of the virus. Together with city and county orders, more than 90% of the United States population was under some form of quarantine.

As if 10 million Americans lost their jobs in two weeks wasn’t enough, the country’s death toll soared to 950 on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day of record increases. The deaths reported Thursday raised the number of national victims to more than 5,600, according to an official . data count.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 233,000 on Thursday, double Italy’s, the country with the second-highest number. And globally, the number of confirmed infections approached one million, with more than 50,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll is led by Italy with more than 13,000.

To deal with the increasing number of deaths, the Defense Department was seeking to provide up to 100,000 body bags after the Federal Emergency Management Agency made an order for that amount, a Pentagon official told . on Wednesday.

New York crematoriums extended their work hours into the night, with corpses piling up so quickly that city officials were inspecting cemeteries in other parts of the state for temporary burials.

“We have been preparing for the worst case scenario, which is beginning to materialize in many ways,” said Mike Lanotte, director of the New York State Association of Funeral Directors.

The White House team tasked with dealing with the pandemic estimates that there could be between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths, even if the confinement orders are followed.

Coronavirus is even more deadly in New Orleans, which has a three-fold higher per capita death rate than New York. Doctors, public health officials, and available data say that high levels of obesity and related ailments may be part of the problem.

(Report by Nathan Layne, Maria Caspani, Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey, Lisa Shumaker, Brad Brooks, Jonathan Allen, Nick Brown and Barbara Goldberg, Written by Daniel Trotta, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)