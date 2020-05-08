New York —

The measure that all teams can take advantage of is to protect the health of the players

The coronaviurus pandemic has generated radical changes in our lives, has left us confined, has paralyzed mobilizations and massive events and now, thanks to this new virus and what it has caused, soccer matches will have 10 changes.

On a transitional basis, competitions may authorize the use of five substitutes – FIFA.com in Spanish (@fifacom_es) May 8, 2020

The first countries begin to resume the action with practices and the return of the championships are just around the corner, meanwhile, fifa posted a unpublished measure with the aim of caring for the health of athletes: They will allow each team to make five changes per game.

“It was agreed to make a temporary amendment to the rules of the game based on a proposal received from FIFA that seeks to protect the well-being of the player. For competitions that have started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2020, IFAB has approved FIFA’s proposal to introduce a temporary amendment“

5 CHANGES WILL BE ALLOWED As #futbol returns, #FIFA will allow 5 changes per team in matches to prevent clubs from suffering injuries due to inactivity. In addition, there will be a sixth change in case a match goes into overtime. pic.twitter.com/ZT2w7dWZYl – Here Boca (@AquiBoca) May 8, 2020

Each team will be allowed a maximum of five substitutions per game. Although there is an important observation: “To avoid interruptions in the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions; Substitutions can also be done at half time. “