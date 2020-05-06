New York —

Fidelis Care has several health insurance options available.

Photo:

Fidelis Care / Courtesy

By:

Drafting

| May 06, 2020

The public health crisis caused by COVID-19 has put the state health system in check and at the same time has put enormous pressure on the economy of many families, whose members lost their jobs amid restrictive measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Since mid-March, more than 1.2 million New Yorkers (more than 10% of the state’s workforce) have claimed unemployment benefits. For many of these workers, the loss of employment has not only impacted their income but has raised concerns about how to support their families and especially how to protect their health during the pandemic.

According to the New York State Health Foundation, about half of New Yorkers have health insurance through their employer, so for many, becoming unemployed carries uncertainty about how to approach convenient health coverage options.

Precisely to help alleviate that concern and give them the health coverage they need, Fidelis Care offers options for New Yorkers who have lost their jobs or have had income changes. For them, there are many health insurance options available. They can enroll in Medicaid Managed Care, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus throughout the year. Enrollment in Medicaid Managed Care, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and Authorized Health Plans is offered through the NY State of Health, the official market for health plans. In addition, a special enrollment period is available for Authorized Health Plans through May 15, as announced by the NY State of Health.

“The effects of COVID-19 on public health are far-reaching. It is affecting not only people’s health, but also their work situation and, potentially, their ability to access medical care, ”said Pam Hassen, director of Engagement with Members at Fidelis Care. “At Fidelis Care, we are supporting local residents in communities by providing access to convenient, quality coverage and resources to help them apply for enrollment over the phone.”

Among the coverage options are:

Medicaid Managed Care:

For New Yorkers who cannot afford their medical care.

NOTE: The Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief, and Security Act (CARES Act) provides financial assistance for individuals, families, and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a law can increase unemployment benefits for New Yorkers up to $ 600 per week, but will have no effect on eligibility for Medicaid programs.

Child Health Plus

For children and youth under the age of 19 who are uninsured in New York State and who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Monthly premiums are based on family income, with no copays or deductibles.

Essential Plan

For lower income New Yorkers who are under 65 and do not qualify for Medicaid or Child Health Plus.

Authorized Health Plans (QHP)

For New Yorkers seeking quality, convenient coverage that does not qualify for Medicaid, Essential Plan, or Child Health Plus.

Authorized Health Plans offered through the NY State of Health are available in four metal categories (Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze).

Doctor visits, hospital stays, emergency care, mother and newborn care, mental health care, and more are covered.

Fidelis Care can assist New Yorkers with questions about their health insurance options. Fidelis Care’s qualified representatives speak Spanish. Interested parties may call 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) for more information.

.