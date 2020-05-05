New York —

The journalist affirms that the son of “El Mayo” Zambada also highlighted the presence of the former Mexican president with drug lords

MEXICO – The Expresdent Felipe Calderón, not only knew about the links of his former Public Safety secretary, Genaro García Luna, with the Sinaloa cartel, but that the former president himself led meetings with drug traffickers, revealed the journalist Anabel Hernández.

“Edgar Valdez Villarreal sent me a letter from the prison in November 2012, a few days before the government of Felipe Calderón, and Barbie herself describes in her letter, not only the millionaire bribes that Genaro García Luna received, Luis Cárdenas Palomino, Facundo Rosas … but even points out that the President of the Republic himself, Mr. Felipe Calderón led drug trafficking meetings“, Related the journalist specialized in drug trafficking, during an interview for the television network The eighth.

“And I understand that La Barbie will be one of the star witnesses, if this trial of Genaro García Luna is really reached, which I think measures the consequences in the true scenario in which he is, he will prefer a type of negotiation with the American government. Because the American government wants bigger fish, even more than Genaro García Luna, ”said the Mexican journalist specialized in drug trafficking issues.

These statements came after an interview in the magazine Proceso was published with the former United States ambassador in Mexico, who said that former President Calderón was aware of the links with the Sinaloa cartel of his former secretary to Genaro García Luna, who He is detained in the United States for his alleged ties to the drug trafficker.

Calderón quickly rejected the fact that he was aware of ties to the Sinaloa cartel during his government, and that if he had known he would have taken action on the matter.

But the journalist Anabel Hernández He affirms that the exmandatario was aware of the criminal groups with which García Luna was associated.

During the interview for La Octava, the journalist said that not only Barbie evidenced the meeting of Calderón with the drug traffickers, but also Vicente Zambada Niebla, son of the Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, whom he described as the true leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

Hernández indicated that they sent him the newspaper of “Vicentillo ”Zambada where he highlighted that the then president Felipe Calderón headed drug trafficking meetings.

After the journalist’s statements, former President Calderón has not spoken.

