New York federal judge died after being run over by drugged young woman in Florida

Sandra Feuerstein, a federal judge from Long Island (NY), died and a child was seriously injured after being hit with an apparently drugged driver who fled in Boca Raton (Florida), and later told the police that it was “Harry Potter ”.

Feuerstein, 75, died after being struck on a sidewalk at 4000 North Ocean Boulevard and Northwest 40th St, Friday morning. The hit-and-run driver, Nastasia Andranie Snape (23), was found on nearby Delray Beach, where her car crashed, according to NBC News.

When the police approached the vehicle, Snape allegedly began to convulse, then wrestled with the medics and told them that she was “Harry Potter.” Police found drugs in her bag. The young woman would be charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run with death and injuries, the television station reported.

Feuerstein was taken to Delray Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The 6-year-old boy was reported in serious condition. It was not reported whether there was a link between the two pedestrians.

The US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District tweeted its condolences to Feuerstein’s family on Saturday. “As we mourn her tragic death, we also remember Judge Feuerstein’s unwavering commitment to justice and service to the people of our district and our nation.” Mark Lesko said.

Feuerstein’s mother, Annette Elstein, who died in April 2020 at the age of 99, was also a judge and took her daughter’s oath in the Appellate Division. It was said that they were the country’s first mother-daughter judges.

Feuerstein also taught at Hofstra University School of Law and was president of the Nassau County Women’s Lawyers Association and vice president of the New York State Women’s Lawyers Association, the New York Post noted.

