The Army National Guard detected suspicious movements that led to the seizure

The origin of the shipment is unknown.

PUERTO RICO – Agents of United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO), the National Security Investigations Unit (HSI) and the United Nations Rapid Action Forces Bureau (FURA) yesterday they occupied 190 kilos of cocaine with an estimated value of $ 4.75 million.

The investigation began on Wednesday, when a helicopter from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Flying in support of AMO’s Fajardo Maritime Unit, he detected suspicious activity near the coast of the Maternillo neighborhood of Fajardo.

The agents identified a residence where it was believed that it was used to store narcotics and after the Canine Unit marks a vehicle parked in front of the residence as positive for controlled substances, they requested the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico an order of raiding and arrested the two individuals.

In the press release, it was reported that detainees will make an initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Marshal Morgan in a criminal complaint charging them with possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, in violation of federal law. ” This is a good example of how Air and Marine Operations conduct dynamic operations, take advantage of its many capabilities, and work closely with its partner law enforcement agencies when the need arises. This demonstrates how Air and Marine Operations, Customs and Border Protection serve the public, “said Southeast Region Executive Director John Priddy.

“I am proud of the work that our teams did here.” Agents of National Security Investigations (HSI) of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), They are in charge of investigating the case. Deputy United States Attorney Kelly Zenon is in charge of the prosecution. A federal complaint is simply an indictment, and not evidence of guilt. The innocence of each accused is presumed until, unless found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, it is explained. “Our AMO teams will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Puerto Rico and the Islands. Virgins of the USA USA Even during this pandemic, ”said Johnny Morales, Director of Air and Maritime Operations for the Caribbean Air and Navy Branch.

