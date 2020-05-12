New York —

It will be the expert’s opportunity to address lawmakers without Trump at his side

Dr. Fauci will testify virtually.

The doctor Anthony Fauci, the director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, intends to warn the Senate this Tuesday that the country can face “unnecessary suffering and death” if the restrictions stemming from the pandemic they become flexible too quickly, according to The New York Times.

Fauci, who has arguably become the most respected voice in the federal government during the coronavirus crisis, is one of four senior administration officials who will testify this Tuesday in a virtual way in a hearing before the Committee on Education in Health, Work and Pensions (HLP, for its acronym in English) of the Upper House.

It will be an opportunity for the expert and member of the working group that manages the health crisis to speak before the legislators without having President Donald Trump by his side. In an email sent Monday night, Fauci told a reporter what he planned to say to the senators.

“The main message I want to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely“The doctor wrote to the Times reporter. “Yes we skipped the steps of the guidelines [sanitarias] to ‘Open the United States again’, we run the risk of [que surjan] multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only become unnecessary suffering and death, but actually will delay our attempt to return to normal“

Dr. Fauci was referring to the three-phase plan that the White House shared with the governors for them to consider in the reopening.

To resume business activity, the federal guidelines urge states to have a “downward trajectory of positive evidence” or a “downward trajectory of documented cases”Of coronavirus for two weeks. Meanwhile, contact tracing and “sentinel surveillance” of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations should be done.

However, states are lowering their pandemic restrictions with economic criteria -to the historic loss of jobs- more than health.

