New York —

A video shows the moment when the two white men shoot at Ahmaud Arbery

Several people left offerings at the point where Ahmaud Arbery died.

Photo:

ERIK S. LESSER / EFE

Father and son accused of killing jogging black man arrested Thursday in Georgia.

Gregory McMichael, a 64-year-old former police officer, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were charged with murder and assault aggravated by the incident in which he lost his life Ahmaud Arbery. The two men were transferred to the Glynn County Jail.

A video released Tuesday shows when the McMichael, armed with rifles, confront Arbery, a 25-year-old man who used to exercise in the neighborhood of Satilla Shores in Brunswick. The runner collapses shortly after having a scuffle with Travis McMichael, who reportedly shot him. The incident occurred on February 23.

BREAKING: Greg and Travis McMichael, the retired police officer and son who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger in Brunswick, Georgia, have been arrested and charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/HKcc4G2qSX – Democracy Now! (@democracynow) May 8, 2020

The two defendants told police that they believed Arbery was the suspect in a series of robberies in the sector. Neighbors confirmed to various media that the victim was known in the neighborhood for their days of exercise.

The revelation of the video sparked protests and calls for justice in the African American community in the United States since the McMichael they had not been processed within two months of the incident. Two prosecutors recused themselves from the case due to an alleged conflict of interest.

Governor Brian Kemp condemned the incident and demanded that the truth be known.

.