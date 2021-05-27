New York families drowning in rental debt are rushed to apply for assistance program that kicks off June 1

Are you currently experiencing the terrible anxiety of having months of back rent on your home or do you have debts with some of the public services? So, it was time to check if you You can apply from June 1 to the New York Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Beforehand, you should know that your immigration status does not limit it to request relief, but you must verify with many details that your family group was financially “punished” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting next Tuesday and for a month this plan will give priority to the unemployed, to those with incomes equal to or less than 50% of the median income of the area and other vulnerable populations.

“After the first 30 days, applications will be processed in order of arrival, as long as the funds are available. We are moving structurally so that no New Yorker stay on the street, after facing this crisis, ”Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

It is a long-awaited program, which will administer more than $ 2.7 billion in federal assistance to help income families financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis, amidst strong tensions between tenants and landlords, despite state executive orders postponing moratorium evictions in New York.

The program is expected to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households from across the state.

The end of a nightmare?

In the Big Apple many families report that although they cannot be brought to court, they do suffer from the siege of their ‘landlords’, who in some cases live in the same building, as is the case of the Mexican construction worker José Mata and his family who reside in a unit of the concourse avenue from The Bronx. They report that they receive verbal “billing notices” almost daily.

“We’ll see if we can apply. Since they can’t kick us out, then it’s martyrdom to see him every day. Now, as it is hot, the landlord spends all day sitting at the entrance of the building. My wife is unemployed for months. And they lowered me hours. We did not win even a third of 2019, ”said José, who somehow describes the experience of hundreds of tenants in the city.

The most important requirements to apply are determined by the Federal Administration, for example tenants like José who in the regulations “theoretically” have the option, must verify that receive 50% income or less than Area Median Income (AMI). And they also need to show that their financial difficulties are related to the pandemic and instability in access to housing.

Although there are many peculiarities to determine what is the average annual income of a family group in difficulty, to calculate exactly if it fits into this relief plan, in New York City the general trend is that a family of three who receives income equal to or below $ 53,700 it is already in the range of those who are below 50% less AMI.

Although José assures that in the last year, didn’t even spend $ 15,000 of income, that his wife is unemployed, has two children and lives in one of the neighborhoods most devastated by the coronavirus, that does not mean that he will automatically be able to receive the benefit. That’s why tenant advocacy organizations suggest starting with apps as soon as possible.

How does the program work

The payments will be made directly to the owner from the housing unit or the utility company in case the family group applies and receives an approving response from the program.

The good news is that the program covers up to 12 months of late rent payments, accrued as of March 13, 2020. Also three months of additional rental assistance, if the household is expected to spend 30% or more of its gross monthly income on rent.

Help for late payments of electricity or gas utilities for arrears that have accrued as of March 13, 2020.

It should be noted that owners who accept funds Through ERAP they will not be able to increase their tenants’ rent for a year and will not be able to evict them during that time simply because the lease has expired.

However, the beneficial owners can still move the eviction for non-payment of rent or for “Annoying behavior”.

Organizations encourage affected families to act quickly to request relief.

(Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Help with applications

For official information, applicants and owners should visit otda.ny.gov/erap. From next tuesday after ‘Memorial Day’ from 9:00 am the formal time opens for the Office of Temporary Assistance and Disability Assistance state begins processing requests.

Tenant advocacy organizations initially assume that this is a big step, but they still have some concerns.

Cea Weaver, Leader of the State Tenants Coalition Housing Justice for All, points out that tenants and community groups must act “urgently now, since the program is ready to launch almost two months after the legislature approved the bill detailing who and how it should be applied. “

For its part, Make the Road New York (MRNY) launched a new bilingual website program to provide information accurate and up-to-date to community members about these programs.

The Spanish-language websites workersny.org and tenantsny.org – will be updated periodically as there is more information available about the application process.

“We encourage community members to sign up for these websites to receive updates, which will include invitations to upcoming workshops and opportunities to receive assistance with the application, once the state opens the process “, reported Yatziri Tovar spokesperson for MRNY.

Theo Oshiro, co-executive director of this coalition to help immigrants, says that they celebrate this “historic victory for our communities”, now they will continue to provide reliable, accessible and bilingual information to help the people to apply.

In principle, a tidal wave of evictions in NY could be stopped. (Photo: Scott Heins – Getty Images)

They also launch ‘lifesavers’ to small companies

A grant program for small business recovery announced in tandem by Governor Cuomo also makes available $ 800 million in funding to help entrepreneurs after the economic impact caused by the public health crisis.

Applications for the program will be accepted from June 10 for small and micro businesses, independent for-profit arts and cultural organizations.

The “lifeline” consists of flexible grants of up to $ 50,000 for eligible small businesses and can be used for operating expenses, including payroll, rent or mortgage payments, taxes, utilities, personal protective equipment, or other business expenses incurred during the pandemic.

More of 330,000 small and micro enterprises are potentially eligible for this program.

The state government has created the website, NYSBusinessRecovery.ny.gov, to highlight the resources available to support small businesses. seeking relief pandemic.

In detail: Who applies?

According to official portal ERAP residents of New York may qualify for this housing rental assistance if they meet the following criteria: Gross household income is equal to or less than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), these amounts vary by county and household size. This income range is defined by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the case of the Big Apple, the 2021 AMI for the New York City is $ 107,400 for a family of three, but there are many variations to determine this percentage, depending on the characteristics of the home and the members of the family. All the information regarding your family’s median income, if you live in the five boroughs of New York City, can be found in detail on the website of the New York City Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) website. . Another eligibility factor is whether, since March 13, 2020, a household member received unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction on your income or experienced financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Families who are at risk of “losing their roof,” which can be shown if rent payments are owed as of March 13, 2020.

There are no requirements migratory status to qualify for the program. Households eligible for late rent payments they may also be eligible for utility payment assistance in the same rental unit.

Who will have priority?

During the first 30 days of the program, that is, as of next Tuesday, priority will be given to households with the following characteristics: