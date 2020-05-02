New York —

Thousands of apocryphal identifications have been detected by customs agents when reviewing packages sent from abroad

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has detected several parcel shipments from China in which thousands of false driver’s licenses have been arriving in the country.

At Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW), Texas alone, customs agents processing shipments from abroad have seized around 2,000 driver’s licenses very similar to those issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in each state.

They are forged documents that are arriving as contraband ant by being hidden among the different products that are sent by parcel from abroad.

Authorities have noted that this form of smuggling of false documents has increased in the past year and that the main country of origin is China.

These types of false documents, in addition to being used by minors to enter bars or buy alcoholic beverages or cigarettes, are often used in identity theft and for smuggling immigrants, authorities say.

“What is most puzzling about these seizures, in addition to the volume we are experiencing, is the ease with which so many young people freely share their personal information with counterfeiters abroad,” said Timothy M. Lemaux, director of customs at the plant. DFW.

“We will continue to collaborate with local police to educate the public and anyone thinking of buying a counterfeit ID online about the potential risks of sharing their personal information with a criminal element,” he added.

The official was referring to a CBP program in collaboration with law enforcement departments to alert high school, college and university students to the consequences of sharing personal data online to obtain false identifications.

