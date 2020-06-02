New York, USA.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced this Tuesday that it expands the curfew until this Sunday due to riots and looting who have followed the peaceful protests over the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the police, he condemned the violence and assured that “hard days are coming” but the city will “overcome” the conflict.

“I take immediate steps to ensure that there is peace and order today and tonight, all week, in NY (…) We will continue the curfew the rest of the week “until Sunday, June 7, he said of Blasio, who recalled that Monday June 8 is the scheduled date for the area of ​​the Big Apple begin phase 1 of its economic reopening after the stoppage of activity due to the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

De Blasio condemned the “people who attack NY“He attacked the” vicious attacks “on the agents that occurred on Monday night and reported that a police he was run over “on purpose”. “It is unacceptable, that and that the police are shot. It does not lead us to anyone. Whoever does this is a criminal nor a protester, “he added.

The Chief of Police, Dermot Shea, reported that yesterday there were about 700 arrests after the looting that took place at nightfall in parts of Manhattan and The Bronx, defended peaceful protesters and police that “they are doing what they can in incredibly difficult circumstances.”

“We will continue to give this message to New Yorkers: We are not going to let the city back down. We will protect all citizens of the city and we want to protect to property owners, “added the chief of police.

The mayor also added that he was “very concerned that the protest is leading to a potential contagion of the coronavirus. “One day, two days, is one thing, but while (the protest) continues the danger increases and I ask everyone to personally think of you, your family, the people in your life, “he said.

Furthermore, he said that NY “does not need” the deployment of the National Guard nor from any branch of Armed forces because the city already has 36,000 agents police, and instead called “the true leaders of the communities and members of the clergy to take a step forward” for peace and against violence, both against property and against the authorities. .