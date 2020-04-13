NY State is the current epicenter of the new Covid-19 outbreak; reports 195 thousand 31 confirmed cases.

Those killed by Covid-19 in the state of New York, the current epicenter of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, reached 10,556 this Monday and the confirmed cases to 195 thousand 31, according to data from the local health system.

Despite the increase in damage from Covid-19, the rate of new deaths and new infections confirmed in the state shows a slowdown this Monday.

The deaths in the last 24 hours are 671 in the state, to which the governor, Andrew Cuomo, indicated that it is the lowest figure in a week. The highest peak of deaths was recorded on April 9 (799) and, since then, the numbers of new daily deaths have been below.

Also, the number of people in the state who gave positive for the virus since Sunday was 6,337, the lowest in almost three weeks, reported the governor at a press conference. Of the more than 195,000 cases of infection in the state, 106,673 are concentrated in New York City.

On the other hand, the governor noted that the number of people recently hospitalized was 1,958, the lowest in two weeks, and that the number of patients requiring intubation because they are at increased risk of death, decreased in the last three days.

Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. Watch Live: https://t.co/XX0lC3jtqk – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

For the first time this Monday, Cuomo considered that the worst phase of the outbreak could have happened: “I think the worst will happen if we continue to be smart. I think we can start on the road to normality. “

However, the governor hesitated in his statements when asked if he was sure that the worst had happened and answered no, the New York Times considered.

Cuomo said the state has had flattening in key categories (daily deaths, infections and hospitalizations), but that if New Yorkers don’t follow current restrictions, the situation could worsen.

Likewise, the president mentioned that, even if he is correct in thinking that the worst is over, it would take 12 to 18 months for the state’s economy to return to normal. (Ntx.)