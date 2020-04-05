New York authorities warned that this phase would bring high death tolls and even more challenges for an overburdened public health system.

AP –

The city of NY will enter this week into a critical phase of fighting against coronavirus amid official warnings of grim death toll and unprecedented challenges to the overwhelmed public health system.

Very few people took to the streets, and those who did it, either to get a little exercise or to buy basic items, did so with gloves and masks.

The quarantine picture was unambiguous as New Yorkers faced their fourth week of isolation.

All businesses were closed except for essential ones. They closed theaters, movie theaters, restaurants, bars, cafes, shops. Practically the only thing open is pharmacies and markets. A few restaurants were open but only accepted take-out or home delivery orders.

The spring break in schools was canceled. One measure that caused controversy was the decision to maintain classes even on Passover and Good Friday. The educational authorities explained the decision stating that it was necessary to maintain the continuation of online learning.