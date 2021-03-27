New York elders reopen their doors to visitors after COVID-19 crisis



Loneliness and viruses: two causes of mortality.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

A year of visitor restrictions on New York nursing homes ended yesterday when Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the measure.

The new guide, which comes into effect immediately, allows visits at all times and for all residents, maintaining the protocols of use of masks and temperature check. Visitors will also be asked if they had close contact with someone with coronavirus in the previous 14 days, and they will be encouraged to receive a vaccine earlier.

There will only be exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas that still show high rates of COVID-19 positivity and low levels of vaccination among the elderly, the New York Post detailed.

The new measure replaces the February 23 measure, which required a facility to be COVID-free for 14 days before receiving visitors, a difficult question to answer when many of the 600 New York State public nursing homes they continue to report sporadic cases among staff or residents.

“We now have three effective vaccines that are leading to significant declines in COVID cases … and a robust testing system for staff to limit community spread upon entering a facility,” Cuomo said. “Now is an appropriate time to take the next step and safely reconnect this community with their families.”

The announcement came during a week in which bereaved families held events and vigils to honor the more than 15,000 residents in nursing homes and other facilities for seniors, employees and close associates, who died from the coronavirus during the past year, following the controversial order of March 25, 2020 from the Cuomo government that required nursing homes to receive infected patients discharged from hospitals.

Groups advocates for elders were pleased that the state is finally lifting the restriction on family visits, but questioned Cuomo’s motives behind the decision, caught like this in various investigations into his personal and management conduct during the pandemic.

“I am happy that the governor allows visits. But I question the timing, ”said Vivian Zayas, co-founder of Voices For Seniors, after her mother, Ana Martínez (78), died of COVID in a hospital last April after being transferred from a Long Island nursing home.

Zayas said that Nursing home residents suffered a double whammy: the killer COVID and visitation restrictions. “There are the elderly who died from isolation. That number is huge.

(Also) Five or ten thousand people died from loneliness. They gave up, ”Zayas said.

“Cuomo publishes positive news to cover the negative news about his investigations. The policy change is too small and too late. “

The governor, who has denied wrongdoing in his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, said the number of positive cases in nursing homes has plummeted by more than 80% since it peaked in mid-mid-2000. January during a second wave of the disease.

NYC nursing homes reopening to family visitshttps: //t.co/oKGphTGtB4 pic.twitter.com/wuNhaI19ty – PIX11 News (@ PIX11News) March 27, 2021

“The pandemic may finally force us to take a good hard look at nursing homes across our country. We’re seeing more about how caring for someone with dementia is an extremely difficult job that is often impossible for a family member to manage.” #NYTLetters https://t.co/k92bDOROSq – New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) March 20, 2021