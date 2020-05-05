New York —

Aries

03/21 – 04/19

Now a great moment on a loving level will begin for you. You don’t know how you get it, but you always reach and have what you want. There is a person you have in your sights and who will not be able to escape your charms. Now you will bring out the best in you and earn many points.

Taurus

04/20 – 05/20

The waters are quieting and serenity will begin to take hold of you. Those quarrels with a family member will gradually disappear, and you will begin to have a normal relationship, as before this negative and unpleasant stage.

Gemini

05/21 – 06/20

Prepare yourself because this time will be mobilizing for you. You will have a surprise from your relatives, with whom, in addition, you will strengthen your emotional ties. You will have to take advantage of these harmonic energies that come into your life to achieve your goals.

Cancer

6/21 – 7/20

Economically, things will start to improve. You will be able to recover what you thought was lost, other projects will march and you will build new agreements. Be attentive, don’t be distracted by minor details.

Leo

07/21 – 08/21

Today you will have all the magic of the sun on you that will highlight very attractive aspects of your personality. You will get the most seductive part you have, to become the first and the best. You will attract attention with your talents and words.

Virgo

08/22 – 09/22

Today you will be very sensitive and that will show in your emotions. Your feelings are on the surface and you will not tolerate someone telling you what to do. Stay sheltered in your home and try to do meditation, that will help you a lot.

Pound

09/23 – 10/22

Remember the advice that friend gave you that you don’t see so often, and that marked your destiny forever. His words will help you reflect and you will find a new path that will lead you to success. There are people who are in your life to bring you wisdom, do not forget.

Scorpion

10/23 – 11/22

Today you will be very desperate because you still do not receive that news related to the labor aspect. You have to learn to wait for the right moment when the cosmos will show you the way. Maybe you should use this free time to evaluate what you want to achieve.

Sagittarius

11/23 – 12/20

Today you will think about everything you have gained by being confined with your family and loved ones. You will realize that this postponed trip was not as important as you previously thought. Your mind will be filled with positive things and you will see light everywhere.

Capricorn

12/21 – 01/19

Today you will have to put your feet on the ground and set your mind on your goals. You shouldn’t digress as much if you want to start a serious relationship, especially if that person is showing interest. Some people are not so patient and you may miss this great opportunity.

Aquarium

01/20 – 02/18

It is time to act and not rest on your laurels so passively. You will feel the desire to draw your conqueror weapons because you will have a great opportunity to launch yourself and make things clear with that person who is or who you want for your life.

Pisces

02/19 – 03/20

Today you will have the facility to organize your thoughts and set your goals in a clear and determined way. A light will be echoing in your mind and will allow you to see clearly each and every one of the points in which you must work to achieve success.

