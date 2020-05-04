New York —

Aries

03/21 – 04/19

It is a good time to connect and connect with new people that make you forget your sorrows. You have to clear yourself and relax about everything that has happened to you lately. You will be surprised to realize everything you have let go of being anchored to the past.

Taurus

04/20 – 05/20

The economic level is the subject that has you very busy today. Little details will test your patience. It is a good time for everything related to sales. You will have to be cautious when making decisions.

Gemini

05/21 – 06/20

Today you will project a personal appeal that will not make you go unnoticed by those around you. Your ability to communicate stands out, and you will convince everyone with your sympathy. Your way of speaking will be your charming weapon to seduce whoever you want.

Cancer

6/21 – 7/20

It is your time to reflect. Try to get out of your routine and do different things. Listen to your inner being and let yourself be led by what I dictate. Make your decisions guided by the voice of your heart, he knows what you need.

Leo

07/21 – 08/21

You will receive messages from your close friends that will seem a bit strange to you. Try to find out the reasons and clarify any misunderstandings that have arisen. Sometimes we don’t realize it, and we’re accidentally hurting someone.

Virgo

08/22 – 09/22

Do not see ghosts where there are not. You will realize that the biggest enemy you have when it comes to progress is yourself. Review your goals and priorities. Bring out all your virtues, that you do have them and let them speak for you.

Pound

09/23 – 10/22

Destiny will offer you different paths so that you can reach your fulfillment. You will begin to see and experience different situations in everyday life in a different way. This will be a clear sign that you are beginning to mature.

Scorpion

10/23 – 11/22

You are going through a somewhat complicated period, but now you will have an incredible capacity to recover from any crisis situation that arises. You will have the ability to find solutions and achieve tranquility in your life.

Sagittarius

11/23 – 12/20

Sometimes you are intolerant and impatient, so today you will have to review certain aspects of your personality. Understanding will only occur if you are ready to listen to the opinion of others, especially that of your partner, if you have it, but then you run the risk of losing it.

Capricorn

12/21 – 01/19

The work environment will be a little stressed due to misunderstanding. Try to iron out certain rough edges in your relationship with your coworkers. It is best to maintain harmony among all, to overcome crises, together and strengthened.

Aquarium

01/20 – 02/18

Today’s topic has to do with your emotional ties. Recognize your limits in the love bond, and don’t go beyond them. This will be important to avoid falling into difficulties. Use your heart but also a little mind.

Pisces

02/19 – 03/20

You have a nice home, and harmony is the order of the day. You will have to give up certain rights to make room for the needs of your loved ones. The sacrifice is worth it. They deserve it more than anyone.

.