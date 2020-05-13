New York —

03/21 – 04/19

The stars could cause you an economic or emotional difficulty during the day. So the solution will be to stay away from any discussion or problem that arises in your home or in the distance with a loved one. And as much as possible not to spend money on unnecessary things.

04/20 – 05/20

If you are with your partner in these moments, then both will live a moment of reflection in which they will bring to light those things that are not working and will work to solve them. If you are alone, it will be a great time to dedicate yourself and pamper yourself.

05/21 – 06/20

You will be a bit overwhelmed by the daily routine because you are running out of options to not get bored. However, you will find a way to dedicate yourself once a day to doing what you love so much. It will be a great way to renew your energy.

6/21 – 7/20

Today you will be very positive and that will infect anyone who relates to you, either because they live with you or because they communicate through technology. If you are in a couple these will serve to make the relationship go much better and to increase sexual passion.

07/21 – 08/21

Today you will play a very important role at the household level because you will help everyone organize their efforts to achieve a common good. Your quality as a born leader will serve to motivate everyone and give their best.

08/22 – 09/22

I know that your patience has a limit, but you will have to deal with those recent problems that arose among your relatives. Believe it or not, you will be the one with the clearest mind and the best decisions. You will have to get involved.

09/23 – 10/22

It is an excellent time to better organize your finances. You will have to control the inflow and outflow of money to prevent losses and handle oncoming difficulties. Do not fear because you will face the situation with courage.

10/23 – 11/22

Today you will be the owner of great brilliance and popularity, so you must attend to opportunities and avoid them getting out of hand. The universe is working in your favor, and a good panorama is approaching, but it will be up to you to make the most of it.

11/23 – 12/20

Many doubts will assail your mind, but it will not be a good time to feed them. Trust what your heart tells you and act on your intuition. Don’t be discouraged; feel, think and then act accordingly. Remember that your inner being is not wrong.

12/21 – 01/19

There is no magic formula to overcome problems between friends. But all of them serve to strengthen the friendship, if it is true. Rest assured, that conflicts and misunderstandings will gradually clear up.

01/20 – 02/18

By working responsibly you will be able to materialize your dreams in a reasonable time. Don’t stop and keep fighting for them. You have a potential for professionalism that will take you far, wherever you want to go.

02/19 – 03/20

You will feel tired of the routine. Today you will not turn on the computer and you will forget about the commitments for a moment to disconnect from everything that has overwhelmed you. I congratulate you on your courage, and take the opportunity to clear your mind and renew your energies.

