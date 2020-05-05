New York —

Emanuel Olivier Peralta

May 05, 2020

We know that each generation has its experiences and stages that depend on the time in which they grow up. Knowing this information about your audience is essential to make your content marketing strategies more effective.

A good technique for this is the prospecting of clients, since this way you can develop a segmented database according to the interests, needs and characteristics of your audience.

Among the most common activities among Millennials and Generation Z are internet jobs. They are generations that grew, and even some were born, surrounded by digital devices and hyperconnectivity.

Before delving into this topic, we want to make clear to what times each generation corresponds, in this way we can establish the content guidelines for each of them.

Baby Boomers (1949 – 1968)

Generation X (1969 – 1980)

Millennials (1981 – 1993)

Generation Z (1994 – 2010)

Having clear the names of the generations with which we are going to work in this article, let’s start with the tips to develop effective messages for each of them.

Baby boomers

Those belonging to this generation did not have any contact with the technology that we know today and much less with the internet during their youth or adulthood. For them, advertising exists in traditional media and their ways of being informed is through television, radio or the newspaper.

This is why, when developing messages for them, you have to use familiar resources. “Modern terminology” can be complicated or unfamiliar to many, so formal, respectful and straightforward language is the best way to approach them.

Generation X

Although they began to know the benefits of telephones, the first computers and the so-called technological innovations of their time, only those who were born around 1980 have had the opportunity to be more in contact with the internet and the digital age.

This generation spent their youth and adulthood right in the middle between the traditional and the digital. Although for them social networks, smartphones and web pages are a reality, they feel more comfortable with the traditional and with more complete messages that are not limited to 140 characters.

Even the use of emojis can be confusing for them, so we recommend a clear, short message that has a well-defined objective.

Millennials

Basically they grew up with the first steps of the internet and they had to leave behind what they knew as traditional means to adapt to a digitized world.

Millennials were the test generation of everything we know today and are the ones who have known how to study, develop and capitalize on technology for the benefit of all.

With this generation you can play both offline to connect the nostalgic part of his childhood, and online that is part of his current reality, focus on a communicational balance between these two eras and you will achieve success.

Generation Z

They are the digital natives, since they were born and are growing hyperconnected, surrounded by the Internet, social networks, smartphones and virtual reality.

For them, everything that happened before 2000 is obsolete and they don’t understand how things worked before without the internet. They are an accelerated generation who you have to catch in a few seconds and keep innovating, otherwise you will lose their attention in the blink of an eye.

It uses audiovisual resources, digital tools and platforms adapted to its mobile devices to transmit creative messages.

Finally, already knowing the characteristics of each generation, it is time for you to start creating messages adapted to the reality of each one so that you can connect effectively.

