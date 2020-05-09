New York —

The resounding economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis has led many businesses to rethink their structure

The overwhelming reality of the coronavirus pandemic, with its dire economic consequences, has led many businesses to close or, at best, rethink their structure.

The governments of some Latin American countries have begun to announce relief measures for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the midst of quarantines and a stoppage of activity.

The outlook is bleak: the projection is that the region’s economy, including the Caribbean, will contract 5.2%, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Small and medium-sized companies that depend on daily sales and have little or no liquidity reserves can also be subject to severe financial stress and may have to lay off workers,” describes a report published April 9 by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

.For many businesses, the coronavirus pandemic attacked them like any other economic crisis

But SMEs can also be “Part of the solution to save lives”, the consultant Nicolás Cañete points out on the IDB blog.

“These companies have a key role in the provision of essential products and services for the population during the crisis ”, he adds.

At BBC Mundo we gather the stories of 7 SMEs in different Latin American countries that, forced by the pandemic, reinvented themselves and have managed not only to survive, but grow up.

1. A disco (online)

A party in which there are 500 people, a dj, dancers and an entertainer. All for Zoom.

The Colombian Sebastián González takes 10 years “Creating experiences” in the entertainment sector in Bogota and his company is a member of a business group that has several discos in the city, describes BBC Mundo.

Courtesy SEGO A party of the company Sego by Zoom.

Aware that the reopening of discotheques and bars is not in the near future due to the pandemic, González came up with the idea of ​​creating parties by Zoom, the video conferencing tool that has catapulted its popularity in recent months.

When it started, at the end of March, they were free and up to 500 people entered.

At the most recent parties, $ 5 or COP 10,000 is charged to men and women are free, a marketing strategy commonly used in nightclubs.

“We understood that there are a lot of people alone in their house who are looking for an option for entertainment and spending time,” he says.

The “promise of value” is that attendees make new friends, something that has already happened, as some remain connected by WhatsApp and maintain communication, he says.

The parties have sparked the interest of brand managers of some liquor stores, who have begun to develop strategies with González to promote the sale of their products.

Courtesy of SEGO A Party by SEGO Zoom

How did people find out about this initiative? González says that word of mouth has been key, but they have also invested in advertising through Facebook and Instagram.

“We don’t know how, but North Americans and Germans started to come to the parties,” he says of a phenomenon that has taken him by surprise and that he now sees as an opportunity.

“We no longer think locally, but globally we could make very interesting connections,” he says.

Compared to a face-to-face party, the expense is also much less.

“You don’t invest more than $ 300 dollars in a great night. While opening a disc for 800 people has fixed costs of about $ 8,000 dollars, “he explains.

2. Fruits and vegetables in high demand

Courtesy LA TROCHALales of the organic products store “La Trocha” tripled its sales since the quarantine was installed in Bogotá.

Natalia Peris For three years she has been in charge, together with her partner, of a neighborhood store called “The Trocha” in the center of Bogota It mainly markets organic food and packaging from small local producers and artisans.

Accustomed to working in a customer service store from Monday to Saturday, the quarantine implementation worried her.

“We decided to close the doors and continue to operate from doors to doors only with addresses and personal delivery to neighbors who could come to pick up the purchase,” he explains.

They were also forced to change their operation. Now they would only work Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the store preparing the deliveries and the other days they would receive the orders and organize with the farms and the producers.

“We did not have an organized domicile system, so we had to move to find a bike messaging“Explains Peris.

The reception towards his business began to increase and more requests came.

“Our sales have risen three times what they were. It has gone from being a business that was maintained as it could little by little to see us for the first time with a volume of sales that, luckily, we managed to manage, “he describes.

.Bogota, like many other cities in the region, is struggling to cope with the virus.

In Bogota, home deliveries are part of the city’s DNA, so it is also possible to place orders to large supermarkets, but Peris warns that in times of pandemic some have presented delays with deliveries and that has represented an opportunity for smaller companies like his.

“It’s nice to see that many people have decided to go on the side of the organic food and that he has seen this as a good time to support the field, “he adds.

The restructuring and rapid growth led to the hiring of two more people.

Social networks, in addition, have been their great allies now. In the past “we had them very abandoned,” he says.

“Now I am a kind of peasant executive: I spend all day in front of the phone and the computer taking orders.”

Establishing this as the “new normal” in his business, Peris considers that it can work, but affirms that his activity is “very neighborhood” and hopes that it will stay that way.

“It is a meeting point for the neighbors, who come to chat, to tell us how they are,” he says.

3. Online classes with a world champion

Diaz paused his training for the Tokyo Olympics and now teaches online.

The Venezuelan karate fighter and two-time world champion Antonio Díaz He started the year training for his participation in the Tokyo Olympics, the first edition of the games that karate admits in his program.

While Díaz trained in Hong Kong and Spain, his dojo or training center in Caracas, which opened two years ago, was active and admitting new students.

When the Venezuelan government decreed a mandatory quarantine on March 13, Díaz had just arrived from Spain days before and immediately ordered the cancellation of classes at the dojo.

“There are two instructors who live on what they earn, as well as three other people who work in other areas of the business,” he explains.

Although some customers canceled their subscriptions, there were those who agreed not to ask for a refund for the month of April.

Realizing that the situation would not be so temporary, Díaz explored a path that he had normally seen with doubtful eyes: teach online.

“I started doing Instagram Lives through the dojo account and saw that many people joined, even people from other countries,” he says.

Diaz had to improvise a recording studio in his now-empty karate academy.

Then he moved to the Zoom platform, as did the two instructors at his academy, although the transition has not been easy.

“There is the problem of connectivity (in Venezuela), because there are people who tell us that they do not have the internet or that the connection is bad. And the other challenge is informality… The first time I taught I invented a tripod with a roll of toilet paper ”, he describes.

In addition, he says that giving directions and correcting positions of his students through a screen is difficult.

In the midst of improvisation, Díaz acknowledges that more audiences have been interested in what he does and that opportunities are opening up.

“There are some friends who are opening a kind of virtual academy and have hired different champions. In the welcome seminar, one of the athletes will be me ”, he shares.

Now he plans to make a series of more professional videos for his dojo aimed at people training at home.

“I had always been reluctant to the topic online, but I am realizing that this is going to be a new reality.”

4. Copper masks

When the Chilean Luz Briceño He left fashion design in recent years, began to investigate how he could produce textiles that have antibacterial properties being made with copper.

He partnered with a commercial engineer, Soledad Silva, and with Rocio Cassis, who oversees production and has experience with textiles. They created a company called The Copper Company.

Juan Queirolo / The Copper CompanyA woman wears a mask from The Copper Company

Before the arrival of the new coronavirus, Briceño says that they were focusing on creating antibacterial textiles for use in operating rooms.

But with the pandemic, they turned their attention to the most urgent and began to make masks with fabrics made with copper nanoparticles, an initiative that other Chilean companies that work with copper have also undertaken in the country that produces this mineral the most in the world.

“Copper has the benefit that it is antimicrobial and there are many studies going around that indicate that a respiratory microorganism or virus dies within four hours on a copper surface,” Briceño tells BBC Mundo.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease, can maintain its infectious power for hours and even days, depending on the material it is found in, according to the results of research carried out by the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, the University of California at Los Angeles and Princeton University.

The virus survived and preserved its infectious capacity in copper for just four hours, while in stainless steel and plastic it did so for three days.



Briceño says that in less than a month they have sold 60,000 masks and create jobs for more than 70 people.

“When we went to medical fairs before, people got excited about our idea, but they always said it was more expensive than what they paid for other materials,” he says.

But now it is salmon farms, vineyards, telecommunications and fashion companies that have bought their masks to provide protection to their employees.

Marketing the masks for the “civil world” has been combined with the difficult task of obtaining certifications to guarantee their use among medical personnel.

Briceño says they work with virologists and epidemiologists to test the mask with the strain of the new coronavirus.

5. Breads through an app

The Argentinian Antonio Bertasio He used to lament that investment he made about five years ago in an app that was not as successful for his bread making business.

Today, he claims it was that mobile tool, called I want Pannet, the one that is saving their business.

“Gave us hope, a north, it’s like we already had what to do ”, he explains to BBC Mundo.

Courtesy PANNET The app works by displaying a catalog of frozen breads available for home baking.

Bertasio had to go from providing in Buenos Aires to restaurants, canteens, supermarkets and public institutions, to private consumers.

The first thing that the app requests is the customer’s postal code and if it is within the company’s radius of operations, the frozen bakery catalog is immediately offered, which is then shipped directly to the consumer’s home, who finally bakes the product .

With the experience of the harsh economic crisis of 2001 in Argentina, Bertasio had already reinvented himself at the time and knew the uncertainty.

“On March 18, when they ordered quarantine, I put together an emergency meeting with the team of about 25 people, and I told them that from now on we would all be sellers and that we would do so by recommending people to use the app” He says.

The coup de grace came when a local Argentine media outlined Bertasio’s business and the novel way he dispatches bread.

“I did not give it the dimension it had,” he says of the letter, which ended up making his company known to many more people.

Courtesy of PANNET Antonio Bertasio has already had to reinvent his trade after the economic crisis in Argentina in 2001.

“Now we have put together a team, a communication campaign, there are people specialized in e-commerce who are directly focused on expanding and continuing to grow on that digital basis,” he says.

6. More laboratory work

Since Uruguay, the doctor of chemistry Andrés Abin and its partners in the ATGen laboratory they saw the coronavirus as a kind of menacing but distant tsunami wave.

From his small company, “which in terms of Uruguay is small, small,” Abin emphasizes with humor, they analyzed whether it was feasible to invest in methodology and supplies for the SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test.

“We discussed that it was not worth investing in COVID-19, because we had lost time with SARS and H1N1,” he tells BBC Mundo in reference to respiratory viruses from previous years.

Courtesy of ATGEN laboratory employees worked on the passenger evacuation operation of the cruise ship Greg Mortimer, which registered positive cases of covid-19

But the tsunami wave was getting closer and they changed their minds. At the beginning of March, they already had supplies, the necessary methodology to work and the endorsement of the Ministry of Health.

Shortly after, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in Uruguay, “and there the madness broke out,” explains Abin.

“We began to incorporate people into the team because the samples had to be resolved by telephone and that was not in our business structure,” he says.

The effort also involved more people: public institutions lent equipment, the academy supported, a website was created, a chatbot and they even received a donation of a container to set up the first mobile test station in the country.

“In a month we develop what we would normally do in a year”, Abin adds.

With the problems, moreover, that came with the supply of inputs. His laboratory worked with companies from Italy and Germany that “never gave us again.”

Courtesy ATGEN The laboratory had to borrow equipment and develop a new customer service structure.

Although other laboratories in the country were in the same way, Abin believes that it was beneficial for them to start before cases were registered in the territory.

“That anticipation gave us the ability to supply ourselves and then luckily we did not run out of reagents to respond,” he explains.

The laboratory is now developing an ELISA blood test to detect the presence of antibodies, a key test to monitor the prevalence of infections.

There is no doubt that the business expanded and reinvented, but did it generate profits?

“If this did not appear, we might have to close the company“Says Abin, but also considers that, beyond the accounts,” the economic point of view is not as important as that of feeling useful, which is very gratifying. “

7. Protection shields

.Murillo worked primarily with clients in the world of architecture and decoration.

Venezuelan architect Francis Murillo He has been in the business of laser cutting and 3D printing for six years with his company 2MD Laser and he never imagined that at some point he would serve the medical sector.

Typically, his clientele is among architecture students and professionals who have his models made, interior decorators or companies that ask him to make executive gifts.

But everything changed with the arrival of the coronavirus to Venezuela. And in just a few weeks, Murillo has manufactured around 8,000 protective visors for medical personnel, a key element in the uniform of those who treat patients with COVID-19 or perform diagnostic tests.

It all started with a call from the Code4Venezuela organization, explains Murillo, who managed to “articulate a network of 3D printing spaces to print visors”.

.Murillo has produced around 8,000 protective visors for medical personnel in Venezuela.

Then an unexpected volume of donations from companies and individuals began to arrive, including materials such as acetate and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which came in handy to produce quickly.

“We contacted doctors to see which hospitals needed them and where the test tents were,” he describes.

Murillo says that, despite being competition in a normal situation, this led to businesses that are dedicated to the same joining.

During the first month all the production was donated, but in recent weeks Murillo has started receiving budget requests and is focusing on producing inventory to implement a new purchase-donation scheme: “It consists in that for each visor you buy, you donate one.”

