The new home of Rams and Chargers will be the most modern stadium in the world and will easily break the record for the most expensive

When one looks at the recent illustrations or photos of the new stadium erected in the city of Inglewood, California, that first comment by the NFL commissioner about the property makes sense.

On January 12, 2016, moments after it was announced that the the Rams would move from San Luis to Los Angeles, Roger Goodell He predicted that the stadium would change “not just NFL stadiums and complexes, but sports complexes around the world.”

It was the project of majestic setting with its vast surroundings which convinced on that occasion to the NFL owners that the Rams should return to Los Angeles.

The complex will be located on what was previously the famous Hollywood Park racecourse, across the street from the Forum, another historic setting in Southern California.

Time has passed. The Rams played their previous three seasons at the Memorial Coliseum And now both they and the Chargers, who later joined Inglewood’s plan, are just waiting for the moment to play in the immense stadium whose unofficial cost rose to almost $ 5 billion.

The stadium was baptized last year as SoFi Stadium after signing a 20-year agreement with that personal finance company.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the normal development of the NFL’s 2020 season on hold. The league will publish the campaign schedule this Thursday, although it will be subject to mandatory modifications. Everything is possible, including holding games without an audience, at least initially.

Other than this, work on the SoFi Stadium – the first NFL stadium built in Los Angeles history – has not stopped. And now that it has taken full shape and only the final finishes are missing, it is possible to identify the main features and innovations that make SoFi the most modern stadium and obviously the most expensive on the planet.

Until now, the most expensive stadium was MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at approximately $ 1.6 billion.

Three times bigger than Disneyland

The first great feature of the SoFi Stadium is its location. Since the beginning, the stadium was conceived as the cornerstone of a giant complex It has a total area of ​​around 1.2 million square meters, which represents almost 3.5 times the area where Disneyland. Next to the stadium, a building has been erected that will be the home of the NFL media, including the NFL Network. On one side there will be an artificial lake and not far from there an entertainment center with restaurants, shops, cinemas and a luxury hotel.

The complex and the stadium under construction in front of the Forum. / Photo: Daniel SLIM / . / .

The huge deck or ‘Canopy’

The most distinctive feature of the stadium is the gigantic exterior piece of the structure that the creators call “Canopy”, a kind of canopy that protects the interior palace. Its wonderful Silver cover is what gives SoFi Stadium that alien spaceship look. From the architectural point of view, it is modern, and the remarkable thing about the “canopy” is that it stands on the ground on its own.

Flying over the SoFi Stadium, home of the #SuperBowlLVI

Increasingly imposing the house of the @RamsNFL @VamosRams #Ramshouse pic.twitter.com/b6xHJ3WLLR – Ricardo López Juárez (@Ricardo_Deporte) February 4, 2020

Never seen before: the ‘Oculus’ video

The most notable technological innovation in the Rams and Chargers’ new home is the giant video oval dubbed the “Oculus.” It has a length of 120 yards, a height of 50 and a total weight of 1,000 tons. Its size could make the famous high definition screen of the Dallas Cowboys stadium look small.

Illustration of the interior and the Oculus on top. / Courtesy SoFi Stadium

This luminous monster that alone is worth a fortune, will display 80 million pixels for the highest visual qualityIt will contain 260 speakers or “speakers” and can be enjoyed on the inside for those on the lower levels, as well as on the outside for those on the heights, something unprecedented for an instrument of this size. Honestly, hanging from the ceiling, the Oculus would be an attraction even when it was turned off, but recent field-level testing already shows its impact.

The Oculus inside SoFi Stadium is almost done and is being tested 🔥👀 (via edgarcia0880 / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zEj1DJ5b01 – Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 30, 2020

Transparent ceiling that will be a screen

The creators of the stadium decided to turn two pages: that of open-air stadiums, which is common in California, and that of stadiums with retractable roofs. In this case, the idea was that everyone inside should be sheltered but without losing the sun’s rays, so a window-type roof made of a material known as ETFE, which is said to be so strong that it could withstand a car crash.

On the edges of the roof there are openings to allow the famous southern California breeze to enter. As additional data, images with LED technology will be projected onto the membrane, which will be seen from the inside as well as from the outside; the pretentious idea is that from the planes going down to the Los Angeles airport (LAX), which is four miles away, you can see the ceiling as a giant movie screen, with the name of the stadium or other possible displays. Yes, this is L.A.

The roof of the stadium is transparent, but with air inlets. / Courtesy SoFi Stadium

High stands, but against earthquakes

To build the stadium since November 2016, a huge hole was dug. The goal was to keep most of the structure below ground level for two reasons: provide you with the best possible earthquake support (very close to the site is the dangerous Newport-Inglewood seismic fault) and avoid the risk of planes arriving at LAX flying too close. To compensate for earthquakes, the stadium was built separate from a ground wall to allow movement during tremors. And as for the planes, an additional radar system had to be installed at a cost of $ 29 million dollars to avoid interference problems with the airport.

Although the stadium is quite buried, the stands are very high to try to get the fans as close as possible to the field. Between the closeness of the fans, the roof and the canopy, SoFi is expected to be one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. By the way, it won’t be necessary to go far to find food or drinks.

Level 8, the highest in the stadium. / Courtesy SoFi Stadium

Hotel and botanical garden interiors

Beyond its size and technological innovations, the stadium promises to have an incomparable interior finish in terms of space, cleanliness and comfort. The sketches show areas behind the stands that many luxury hotels would envy. And in fact, there are already finished parts, as is the case of the so-called Canyon Patio located in the suite access area, which is said to contain all native California plant species except for the famous redwood trees.

Outside the suites, the unique “patio canyon”. / Courtesy SoFi Stadium

Roofed plaza and eSports amphitheater

At the southeastern tip of the SoFi Sadium, which is the most widespread part of the entire envelope, is an amphitheater with capacity for 6,000 spectators that will host concerts and the home of two eSports teams owned by Rams owner Stan Kroenke . It is even said that the NFL Draft could take place there one day. Between the stadium and the amphitheater, a covered plaza that was baptized American Airlines Plaza is being completed, which will be the natural access to both stages, and from which you can see, towards the north, the San Gabriel mountains, and looking towards the south, the Californian coast.

Plaza American Airlines links the stadium to an amphitheater. / Courtesy SoFi Stadium

Knowing all these features, it is better understood why the new jewel of Los Angeles and the NFL costs almost $ 5 billion. Now we need to know when it can be inaugurated.

