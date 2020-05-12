New York —

The expert rules out, however, that there is an antidote to return to class soon

Dr. Fauci rules out feasible reopening the country soon.

Photo:

Yuri Gripas / POOL / EFE

The Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told lawmakers that conclusive results from a vaccine against the fall or early winter would come. coronavirus.

“If we are successful, we hope to find out in late fall or early winter.”Fauci said in his opening remarks to various Senate committees as part of hearings on the country’s reopening plan.

The expert added that there are at least eight vaccines in various stages of development, but none has been conclusive.

“We have many candidates and we hope to have multiple winners”, said.

However, the Fauci said the idea that there will be treatments or vaccines available to facilitate returning to schools in the fall will not be possible. “(It is) a bridge too far,” he said.

Fauci remotely connected in the audience with the Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other officials to discuss reopening the economy.

The expert advanced that vaccines would be developed even the goal to find a vaccine is very large and means a lot in the face of the pandemic.

The US surpassed the 80,000 deaths by COVID-19 on Monday, while the number of infections reaches almost 1.4 million.

