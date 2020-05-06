New York —

Big, shiny and beautiful. And the last in a series of four supermoons in 2020

The pink supermoon, the largest of the year, rises over Las Vegas on April 7, 2020.

Photo:

Ethan Miller / .

This week is the last chance to enjoy a full supermoon in 2020. The morning of Thursday, May 7, marks the moment of appearance of the “Supermoon of Flowers”.

We have been seeing these large full moons known as “supermoons” since February. This will be the last to appear in 2020.

The term “supermoon” can refer to a new moon or a full moon that occurs at or near perigee, when the Moon is at the point closest to Earth along its orbit around our planet.

A supermoon appears subtly larger than a normal full moon. April’s “pink” moon was the biggest of the year, but the May moon must be just as beautiful.

Thursday morning is not the only opportunity for a good show. “The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday night to Friday morning,” said the POT it’s a statement.

The Farmer’s Almanac of Maine first published “Indian” names for full moons in the 1930s.

According to this almanac, for the full moon in May and the second full moon in spring, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeast of the United States used the name of the Moon of the Flowers, for the flowers that abound at this time of the year. Other names include the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.

