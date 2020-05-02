New York —

Miguel Marte died at age 30

Photo:

Capture @Athletics / Courtesy

Miguel Marte, a former minor league baseball player with the Oakland Athletics organization who was working as a trucker, died of coronavirus at age 30 in New Jersey.

To mitigate the tragedy of his wife Jasmín and his Twins Isabella and Miguel Ángel, a collection page was created on GoFundMe that has already exceeded the initial goal of $ 5,000. There it was reported that he passed away on April 28.

Mars was in the 2008-2012 “Oakland Athletics” system, but at the time it caught, it was working in New Jersey as a trucker, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Mars was just 18 years old when he debuted in his first professional season.

He jumped around the lower levels of the team’s system, hitting .251 in 813 appearances on the plate. He spent his last year with the Athletics in the minor leagues, playing for the Vermont Lake Monsters.

New Jersey is the second most contagious state in the United States: at the moment it has more than 121 thousand cases and 7,538 deaths.

The A’s are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Mars played in the A’s system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.https: //t.co/PV7UEuAuvL pic.twitter.com/mVeLdOUciU – Oakland A’s (@Athletics) May 1, 2020

.