Miguel Marte belonged to the Oakland Athletics organization from 2008 to 2012

The United States closed the month of April with more than 60,000 coronavirus fatalities.

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that former Dominican baseball player Miguel Marte died at the age of 30 due to complications from COVID-19, which adds to the list of characters linked to the sport that loses its life in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that in the United States already exceeds 60 thousand fatalities.

The A’s are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Mars played in the A’s system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.https: //t.co/PV7UEuAuvL pic.twitter.com/mVeLdOUciU – Oakland A’s (@Athletics) May 1, 2020

Mars remained as prospect in organizing the Athletics between 2008 and 2012, standing out for its versatility to play in different positions, both in the box and in the gardens; However, He was never able to consecrate his talent with an opportunity in the majors.

Loving You he is survived by his wife Jasmín, as well as his twins Isabella and Miguel Ángel, who have been left in a vulnerable situation due to the loss of the head of the family, so close friends have launched an initiative on the GoFundMe platform to raise funds that will go to the former player’s relatives.

