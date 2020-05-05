New York —

The new virus is spread mainly through wet respiratory droplets or by touching contaminated surfaces and putting hands to face

Studies suggest that the use of a mask can prevent further spread of the virus.

Photo:

ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

A natural instinct of humans in times of the coronavirus is to hold their breath when crossing someone on the sidewalk or in the aisles of supermarkets. But really there is no evidence that dangerous respiratory disease can be contained in this way.

Although a small amount of the virus may be suspended in midair, studies show that it spreads more efficiently between people through relatively large wet respiratory droplets. Such droplets are normally generated by cough or sneeze and they move only several feet away. People can also become infected by touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your hands to your face.

Some studies have found that virus particles can stay in the airBut it is not yet clear if they can cause an infection in this way.

Recent research published in the journal Nature found traces of genetic material in the air at two hospitals in Wuhan, China. The ribonucleic acid (RNA) of the new coronavirus was found to a greater extent in poorly ventilated spaces, such as the patient bathroom. The study did not indicate that such genetic material in aerosols could cause a new infection.

This unknown is precisely the reason behind the use of masks in public places, even for people who do not have symptoms. Covering the face can limit asymptomatic (who have the virus but no symptoms) or presymptomatic (who have not yet begun to show them) to spread the virus.

The network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of homemade face masks when studies began to point out that those with no apparent symptoms could also expand the new outbreak.

However, it is important to keep in mind that masks do not protect those who carry it from the virus, but they prevent the spread. If everyone has their face covered, exposure to the virus is limited.

.