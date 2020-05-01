New York —

The company announced that it will donate $ 1 million dollars for the sale of the masks.

Disney will also donate a million face masks in underserved communities.

Photo:

MANAN VATSYAYANA / . / .

Disney announced this Thursday its new line of reusable fabric mouth covers with the designs of the characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and even Star Wars Baby Yoda that are available for pre-order in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises the use of cloth masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Related: Who are the celebrities who are donating during COVID-19.

“We realize this is a difficult time for families and that wearing any type of mask can be discouraging,” said Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney’s online store in a statement.

“Our hope is that the Disney Cloth Masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will bring comfort to the families, fans, and communities that are so important to us.”

The masks are available at a price of $ 19.99 for a pack of four.

In the same statement, the company said it will donate all proceeds from sales, up to $ 1 million, to MedShare, a nonprofit organization that distributes medical supplies to hospitals in developing countries.

Related: From Frida Kahlo to Dina Asher-Smith, the women who drive sales of the Barbie doll.

The company will also donate one million cloth face masks for children and their families in underserved communities in the United States that will be distributed by MedShare and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The money raised from the sale of the mouthpieces will be used to support the efforts of the medical community that provides life-saving care to those who need it most,” said Charles Redding, CEO and President of MedShare.

–It may also interest you:

.