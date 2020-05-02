New York —

The couple share with Santinio, Gia and Rocco a cozy and spacious house in Mexico City, where fun is never lacking.

Odalys Ramírez and Patrick Borghetti, who have already overcome the coronavirus, have shared with their followers various videos and photographs of the house they have in Mexico City.

The couple, who have two children in common, have allowed their fans to enter their home using the materials they share in the middle of the quarantine.

In them it is appreciated that their property is very cozy and has everything necessary to entertain Rocco already Gia, their children, and even Santino, the son that the Argentine had with Grettell Valdez.

Kitchen

The kitchen is open and has a dark gray cupboard, as well as an island in the center where Odalys usually prepares and cooks food for her family, since she has a stove and her respective hood in that area.

It also has a small breakfast room with space for up to four chairs.

Dinning room

The dining room of the house is equipped with a wooden table that combines two different shades of coffee and has space for eight people.

To one side of the main table is another one with space for 10 diners and with a large television built into the wall.

Room

The room is made up of a white ‘Ele’ chair, as well as an individual one in purple tones and a chocolate-colored coffee table.

On the wall of the room, as well as in a trunk, the couple keeps several photos of their entire family together.

Piano

On one side of the room, the couple has a black piano that is mainly enjoyed by the South American presenter, who likes to show his ability for music.

Television room

The television room has a television placed on a chocolate-colored cabinet, two reclining armchairs, as well as various pieces of furniture in which the family places various decorative items.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom is made up of a large bed with light-colored bedding, two chocolate-colored bureaus, as well as a reclining single chair.

Odalys Closet

Odalys has such a quantity of clothing and accessories that it has them divided into sections, having specific closets for their shoes, as well as for their lenses.

Gia’s bedroom

The eldest daughter of Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti has a single bed in her room that combines violet and pink tones.

Garden

The garden is, without a doubt, the space most enjoyed by all, with extensive green areas that allow the smallest members of the family to let their imaginations run wild.

The garden has enough space to place an inflatable pool, a tumbling, children’s games and even to organize a camp.

View this post on Instagram Children . They have a barbaric adaptability that sometimes we do not calculate. If I have learned anything in these days of confinement, it is that they live it as you transmit it to them. It is necessary to open a space for communication and for them to express themselves, but finally if you have peace, that will happen to them. It has helped us a lot to establish routines, with very clear schedules of rest, meals, school tasks, didactic activities, entertainment, play, and household chores that are assigned so that they, too, can participate in the dynamics of conditioning the space where they live. Of course there have been tears, tantrums, but there have also been family moments and conversations that in any other situation would not have arisen. Love is the vehicle to overcome any adversity and if the roots of your trees are strong, storms can stagger them, but never knock them down. I hug you from a distance. Happy weekend ! #GiaDeMiCorazon #SantoPuroAmor #RoccoDeMiVida #FamilyFirst #AmorDelBueno A post shared by odalysrp (@odalysrp) on Mar 28, 2020 at 1:10 pm PDT

Keep reading

After years without being able to sell it, Eva Longoria squanders the mansion that belonged to Tom Cruise

We take you to meet the house of Rosie, the sister of Jenni Rivera, in Long Beach, California

Do you remember her This was the house in Acapulco to which Luis Miguel took several of his conquests

This is the apartment and the balcony in which Esperanza Gómez walks in sexy and provocative lingerie

.