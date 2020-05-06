New York —

The man was so bored that looking at the wall he saw something unusual, started digging and found the tunnel at the end

A man, who also decided to DIY during coronavirus confinement, discovered a secret tunnel 120 years ago under your house.

Jake Brown, from Devon, UK, he was doing some small works in his newly bought house when he realized that one wall had different textures.

He inspected further and made an opening large enough for him to stick his head in and inspect.

A bored man who decided to do some DIY during lockdown discovered a secret 120-year-old tunnel underneath his house…. Posted by Usa Today Post on Monday, May 4, 2020

To his surprise, Jake discovered that there was a large area underneath the house, so he opened the hole wider to investigate further.

Inside the tunnel he discovered elements such as cans of paint and an old newspaper It showed that the tunnel had been there, hidden, for more than 50 years, reports the Plymouth Herald.

He continued to investigate and found evidence that the tunnel was, in fact, from the beginning of the 20th century.

“While having a coffee in front of the main basement door of the property, I noticed a patch on the wall of a different texture than the rest.

I also noticed that the patch was at the same distance as the already exposed charcoal cellar, currently used for storage.

I was curious and since I was bored, I decided to grab a drill and started drilling a hole in the wall to see what was inside.

I looked through the openings and saw that there was some kind of cave. So I proceeded to forge a larger opening through which I could get a better idea of ​​the space, and whether or not I should stay there.

By creating a hole big enough to go through, I lit a torch in the dark, and discovered a larger space than I expected.

I was pleased to note that the stone arch ceiling was in excellent condition and that the extension was about 5m deep, 3m high and 3m wide. ”

In the newspaper he found he could read a date, it was from the year 1964. With these evidences, Jake contacted a historian friend, Richard Fisher, to ask for your opinion and guidance.

.