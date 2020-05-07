As of May 5, 64 pediatric clinical cases consistent with multiple inflammatory syndrome have been reported in New York hospitals

A total of 64 children they find each other hospitalized in the state of NY with a mysterious disease that doctors are trying to diagnose and that could be related to COVID-19, as confirmed by official sources this Wednesday.

In a notice issued by authorities to staff and medical institutions, representatives of the state Department of Health said that the majority of the minors, believed to have a “pediatric multiple inflammatory syndrome”, had later tested positive for coronavirus testing or to the antibody test.

“As of May 5, 64 pediatric clinical cases consistent with multiple inflammatory syndrome have been reported in children in New York State hospitals, including New York City,” the document says.

The new figures are known two days after the New York City Health Department reported that 15 children had been admitted with these symptoms and that many of them had caught the virus.

The symptoms of the unknown disease, according to representatives of the New York state, “overlap” with those associated with the syndrome of the toxic shock and with Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, while fever, abdominal symptoms, and rashes can also occur.

Since the pandemic began, most children have not developed breathing difficulties serious, but in the past few weeks, this unusual new syndrome has emerged among new york kids and in other areas of the US, which has alerted authorities that younger people may be exposed to the coronavirus at greater risk than initially thought.

The number of children affected in the U.S. however, it remains low and no deaths have occurred, while most of them have responded well to treatment.

The United States, the country most affected in the world by the pandemic, already accumulates one million 227 thousand 430 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the 73 thousand 095 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

According to the balance on Tuesday, the figures have dropped in recent days, but the state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 321,000 confirmed cases and 25,000 deaths.

With information from EFE