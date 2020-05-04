New York —

MEXICO – A Daniel Ortiz he was deported last December. The coronavirus it was hardly a problem for China and not the pandemic that he would soon become his worst enemy, an executioner who sentenced him to unemployment in Mexico after the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE) kicked him out United States.

“Now I’m going crazy with despair,” he says in a telephone interview with this newspaper from the city of Tijuana Where he is for heart reasons: His wife, who is a US citizen, lives in San Diego and is pregnant. In half a year her son will be born, the first.

Until the end of last March everything was relatively “good” with the repatriation. Daniel Ortiz found work in a call center and he had rented a little house in a neighborhood that is just being built and lacks some services such as internet. The lack did not seem important to him because the company had a good modem and with the phone data it was enough for the WhatsApp chat.

The problem came days later, while I was in training to provide customer service for a car rental company. He was learning codes and computer systems when the project was suspended. The bosses said it would give him a new project, not to worry. But the days passed and the promise was not kept.

Between April 8 and 10, this Mexican 35-year-old bilingual and about to be a father, he kept one hand forward and the other behind, just like other newly deported to the Tijuana convulses, one of the cities most affected by the coronavirus.

Daniel Ortiz added to the 20,000 deportees to Mexico each month. Worse still, in the midst of the pandemic that causes job losses due to social distancing policies and curbs on economic activities.

Daniel Ortíz poses for a self-portrait at his home in Tijuana.

According to some unofficial projections at the end of the year they could add three million unemployed from the formal sector that would join an economy of 30 million informal.

The federal government does not have a statistic that measures unemployment quickly and with a migratory profile; for now only civil organization New Beginnings it has partial data based on people who come in for advice.

—We are talking about almost 3,000 unemployed returnees who arrived this week (the last of April) plus others of whom we have no knowledge —he warns Israel Concha, founder and director of the association that provides support to returned Mexican migrants from USA.— And they do not have any help from the authorities.

The Mexican federal government eliminated all aid schemes for deportees since December 2018. It restructured the program We’re Mexican and renamed it Repatriation Procedure through Mexico (PRIM) for purely logistical and advisory purposes, but has become a white elephant because no one answers the phone.

Activists from New Beginnings have tried unsuccessfully to communicate from 20 states of the Republic and this newspaper made other corroborative calls with the same luck.

Bad times

The reduction of non-essential activities in Mexico it left most of the bureaucracy out of business. Among many services, the modules ofl National Electoral Institute (INE) which provides the voting card with a photograph, a key official document for the reintegration of the deportees.

“We do not have the INE in Mexico now,” said Concha. “And all companies ask for that document for employment.”

The average age of returnees is productive: they are between 25 and 35 years old, the period of greatest physical strength and intellectual growth of people. They are also bilingual and they have skills in very specific technical areas that are stamped with the wall of a complicated economy from before the coronavirus.

He talks about it Eleazar Hernández, founder of the civil organization of rapatriates Estado 33 Aztlán, who together with his team has fought to hold a screen printing workshop that they founded when they got tired of looking for a well-paid job or of being discriminated because two of them have physical disabilities, one is with walking stick; the other in a wheelchair.

Eleazar Hernández, deported from Wisconsin.

“I am more discriminated against here than in the US. For every 10 jobs, they rejected me in two, here in all of them,” regrets Eleazar.

The coronavirus made everything worse. It was little by little. At first, members looked for jobs in restaurants as cooks or dishwasher to complete the salary. They closed those businesses to avoid contagions and they canceled at the same time the orders for t-shirts: their sales were reduced to zero.

On the other hand, returnees employed in call centers they have no better luck. Israel Concha, from New Comienzos, denounced that in recent weeks these bilingual personnel centers have ceased without regard to many of their workers who had previously struggled to eat and pay the rent and are now in trouble, some on the street.

—On the part of our community we have already started giving them food supplies, although it is not enough for us: we started with 10 – he explained. Here is an emergency.

The federal government has not launched any unemployment program and most of the states in the country do not contemplate this benefit or returnees are not included. Some survive with the help of family members, mainly from the United States, although they know that it is a fragile livelihood due to global unemployment and that they are not comfortable with this support.

Useless search

Daniel Ortiz knows that he has to buy a computer, he will need it because the job opportunities from now on will be to do it at home. But the budget does not give him and he does not want to abuse his wife. It is she who now has to support two houses with her work in San Diego County. Pay the mortgage and rent; water, electricity, gas, telephones and food.

“The salary is barely enough”, regrets Daniel Ortiz. “And she no longer comes to see me because of the pregnancy that makes her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.”

So he insists on finding employment, but the pandemic it doesn’t help. You must be at home and at the same time look for work. He makes some phone calls, but he thinks that he must physically go out to look for him, and then he stops because the trip involves spending gasoline and he is not there either.

“This situation is desperate,” he concludes. Then he calms down. He goes out to the store and hopes there is no shortage, the other day there was no water. Luckily, in the last days he does find water. Buy egg, rice, beans, tuna, chicken. Only what is necessary to survive.

Think of the baby who is on the way and suffers, what a time it was for him to come into the world !, with the father in Mexico and the mother in United States, the coronavirus without a vaccine and unemployment at its best. We have to wait, he says to himself. Better times will come.

“God will provide”, thinks further south Eleazar Hernández, of the organization of deportees Estado Aztlán 33. For now, he thinks about looking for a new space for the workshop that today is inside a high school of the CDMX and whose managers have already asked them for the space. Vacate it in the middle of Covid. “Work, work … if only there was work,” he says. But there is no.

Figures

– About 610 Mexicans were deported daily between last January and February.

– The Ministry of the Interior recognized that by March it increased by 23%, which would imply a 670 a day, mostly men.

– The entry points of the repatriations they are concentrated in five border states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

– The cities with the highest reception are: Tijuana, Nuevo Laredo, Juarez City, Matamoros, Walnut trees and Mexicali

– Air repatriations to Mexico City were suspended.

Source:

Immigration Policy Unit.

Last update date: February 2020

