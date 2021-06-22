New York Democrats vote in primaries to choose mayoral candidate

June 22, 2021 June 22, 2021

0

New Yorkers go to the polls this Tuesday for a primary election that will almost certainly appoint the post-pandemic mayor in America’s largest city.

Registered Democrats must choose from a diverse group of 13 candidates vying for “the second most difficult job” in the country after that of president, as the office of mayor of New York is known.

As New York is a Democratic fiefdom, the winner of the Democratic primaries will possibly be elected as mayor in November, in an election that will pit him against the winner of the Republican primaries.

The winner will replace the outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, very left-wing, who ends eight years of government with great unpopularity.

Voters choose their future mayor under the shadow of the covid-19 that still hangs over New York, a former national center of the pandemic with more than 33,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

But the city is coming to life. Virtually all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted and 66% of adults in the Big Apple have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

– Uncertain prognosis –

“The stakes are high here,” said Columbia University expert Lincoln Mitchell, citing issues ranging from post-pandemic recovery to climate change.

Unemployment, homelessness, shootings and homicides have increased since the start of the health crisis. Thousands of businesses have closed, many wealthy residents have fled the city, and vast numbers of employees still work from home.

The pandemic and then protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in May 2020 in Minneapolis and attacks on Asian Americans have underscored racial inequalities in this metropolis of 8.5 million people.

The new mayor of New York will also face fiscal deficits of several billion dollars estimated for the next couple of years.

Eric Adams, a moderate black ex-cop and Brooklyn Borough President, leads the latest polls, putting crime fighting at the forefront of his campaign.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, also a moderate and who promised to pay $ 1,000 to every American when he was a pre-candidate for the Democratic presidential primary, was also among the favorites for much of the campaign.

Kathryn Garcia, another moderate, and Maya Wiley, a black human rights lawyer who was recently endorsed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a star of the left wing of the Democratic Party, are also in the running. If one of them is elected, she will be the first female mayor of New York.

A new voting system that asks voters to rank five candidates in order of preference makes predictions almost impossible.

Unless a candidate gathers more than 50% of the votes from the beginning – a very unlikely scenario – the candidate who is last is eliminated, and their votes are redistributed towards their second option. And so with the rest, until a candidate exceeds 50%. Because of this, the winner could only be known in mid-July.

More than 191,000 people have already voted during the nine days of early voting that ended on Sunday. Tens of thousands of observed votes will also have to be counted.

With information from .