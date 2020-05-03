New York —

Red, orange, purple, pink and white are some of the colors that adorn the body and the water that surrounds the young model.

Demi Rose she became as romantic as she was sensual and she was seen naked in a tub full of various flower petals. Red, orange, purple, pink and white are some of the colors that adorn the body and the water that surrounds the young model of British origin.

View this post on Instagram See you in your dreams 💕 @lolo_creativ A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on May 2, 2020 at 10:34 am PDT

Demi lives up to her name, Rose, since on several occasions she has placed floral touches on her body or on her hair to give a different touch to the sensuality of her photographs, or to give her a different color bath.

View this post on Instagram Listening to deep house and making margaritas… hbu? @prettylittlething 💕✨ A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Apr 30, 2020 at 7:25 am PDT

Although the roses have not always rested on his body, they have been a pleasant constant around him.

View this post on Instagram Zen🌹✨ A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Apr 29, 2020 at 3:19 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram If you need me I’ll be home. 🌹 @prettylittlething A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Apr 1, 2020 at 3:13 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I love me enough for the both of us💕 @lolo_creativ A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Sep 25, 2019 at 11:05 am PDT

.