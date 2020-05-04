New York —

Authorities link the ‘Cliper’ in the spike in murders in late April

The gang member accused by the authorities as the cause of the rise in homicides in El Salvador.

Photo:

PNC of El Salvador / Courtesy

The National Civil Police of The Savior captured José Javier Molina Cruz, 32, accused by the authorities as one of the leaders of terrorist groups responsible for the rise in homicides that occurred from April 24 to 27.

The “Cliper” or “Fliper” was detained in Santa Tecla in a successful operation by the Elite Division against Organized Crime.

The arrest was confirmed by the Attorney General of that country, Raúl Melara.

The investigation carried out by the Anti-Extortion Unit of @FGR_SV has managed to find one of the leaders of terrorist groups responsible for the rise in homicides reported since last April 24. José Javier Molina was captured today, in Santa Tecla. pic.twitter.com/rLiH22u1MP – Raúl Melara (@MelaraRaul) May 3, 2020

With 140 homicides between April 1 and 29, 2020, this was the most violent of the year. The data exceeds the 120 murders reported during January, the 114th of February and the 65th of March.

Defense Minister René Merino Monroy pointed out that the rise in homicides could be due to the national emergency caused by the fight against the COVID-19, some phases of the anti-gang plan of the President’s Government were interrupted Nayib Bukele.

.