Craft brewers are looking at opportunities in e-commerce and in stores like OXXO or 7Eleven to expand their channels

Itzel and Daniel get out of the truck on a Saturday afternoon. She wears a mask and delivers the two boxes of craft beers Dos Palomas requested at home in the north of Mexico City. The day before they had an order to Toluca, State of Mexico. His family business started in the capital of the country in times of the Influenza AH1N1 and, he recalled, it did not affect them as much as this pandemic of COVID-19.

“We cannot afford to stop if we live on this. We did a virtual tasting and remember that we were born in 2008 when the flu thing was. It is curious that we are now living this stage. Back then there was not so much problem and right now everything is quite complicated; We carry day by day, we had to resort to other dynamics and open other channels. Not only us, but also restaurants have had to bet on home delivery and even adjust their prices, “Itzel said.

In the craft brewers sector, with more than 6,000 employees, the vice is in the tax collection higher than that of the large brewers, also stopped since the beginning of April as they are not essential activities.

“The tax disadvantage is abysmal,” said Alejo Magallanes, from Cervecería Loba in Jalisco and president of the Asociación Cervecera Mexicana (Acermex), which conducted a survey in the first half of April of 78 Mexican breweries (35 percent of the national production of independent craft beer). They estimate that they can last only four more months. Most of the respondents, with an average of 12 employees, do not reach the decade of existence.

“The data is changing very fast. Suddenly there are states or municipalities where there is already a Dry Law, ”said Alejo from Guadalajara. “Although for the first time it is convenient to be a boy [mientras dura el inventario]Because the industrial beer is produced in about five days from the grain to the bottle, and we for a similar beer are two months or more so, although we are stopped, our inventories are much more robust. But it is undeniable that some of the little ones are going to disappear. We need a change in the tax framework to be able to compete with the big companies and promote this very beautiful and national industry. ”

The first figures already reflect the crisis they are going through. From February to March sales fell an average of 76.8 percent, especially to bars or restaurants now closed, and they plan to close the year 50 percent below those registered in 2019, the year in which there were 6,373 employees in 940 craft breweries.

Given this, 96 percent stopped operations completely (41.3 percent) or partially (54.7 percent), which left 42 unemployed until April 12. 44 percent of surveyed independent craft brewers expect to have to lay off at some point and estimate that they will have to let 43 percent of their employees go on average. This hurricane, Acermex calculates, will leave losses of more than 31 million pesos in the sector.

But Alejo sees a small light at the bottom of the bottle: grocery stores, with a shortage of industrial beers in their refrigerators due to a stoppage in production since March, are looking for them. “Before, there was no craft beer sold in the corner store, but now we can make a bargain with them because 40 percent of their sales are beer; they need it, ”he said.

Dos Palomas’ Itzel does not rule out that the market is betting that the big brewers will be the ones to survive this pandemic, which is why, like his other colleagues, he required fiscal support to cope with the health and economic crisis. “The IEPS is a triple cost; It can end any microentrepreneur, ”he lamented.

BEER AT HOME AND IN CORNER STORES

In the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the stoppage of non-essential activities was decreed until the end of May. Alejo Magallanes, president of Acermex, stressed that craft brewers are turning to see e-commerce and shops as OXXO or 7Eleven to expand your channels.

“We have stock, but I do not calculate much more. We still have a month to go. No more, maybe we can finish before. We will have to see how to get out. A month goes by quickly, but financially they do not forgive the expenses of the house, the business, the rent of the workshop… ”, Itzel, from Dos Palomas, predicted. “I don’t see him anymore, the truth is that we can’t take it anymore. There will be a time when as creative as you want to look, you need money to produce and start again. ”

Both small businessmen, Itzel and Daniel, have taken advantage of their network of friends, acquaintances, and loyal customers to their English-style beers such as a cold Red Ale, made up of years of business and attending beer festivals.

“We are knocking on doors. We have had a lot of support, a very good response ”, thanked Itzel. “It is not the same as the distribution in restaurants and much larger points of sale, but on that side we are happy. Everything slows down, but we have not stopped completely. ”

Due to the contingency they got a special price for 12 beers in a box. As it is reaching its audience directly, they discount the cost of intermediaries.

“I don’t want to think that maybe we can’t save her. I’m going to think that we will achieve it, even if it is only dragging on, ”said Itzel. “We thank those who consume local, place their order and enjoy what we do.”

At Cerveceria Cholula, in Puebla, they are also surviving through home delivery. His factory and restaurant next door, so that customers can see how beer is produced, have been closed for a month and a half. They had only been open for a year and postponed their anniversary party.

Before stopping production by government decree, the dollar hit more than 20 pesos with the import of inputs. Both businesses employ about 19 people, to whom they already have to pay reduced wages.

“We are selling at home what we have left of inventory. In the restaurant we reduced the menu, “said Luis. He pondered how long they can go on like this. “It is a bit shabby. If this continues indefinitely, I don’t know how much more we can take, ”he said.

WHEN THE FACTORY IS REACTIVE

The three supports most requested from the Government among the 78 breweries surveyed by Acermex were the provision of a budget for low-interest rate loans specific to small and medium-sized companies; deferment of the payment of loans and debts to private-commercial institutions without interest generation, and allow the automatic decrease of all provisional payments for the financial year 2020.

“It will be very difficult to survive. If we run out of inventories, we cannot produce and the pandemic continues, it will be our final stake. But if for some reason we hold up to normality, we will return to sell to consumer centers, but with a lot of new sales channels such as grocery stores and supermarkets that we did not see before, we will have electronic stores; We will return as more complete companies ”, predicted Alejo, president of Acermex.

Loba BreweryHis company had anticipated the crisis since February when he was in China, so they tightened their belts to support all of their employees. “We already saw it coming and we saved cash,” he recalled. “We can get to July. We press with our suppliers; together we are helping each other to get out. “

Loba is launching her online store about to link to her website. “We have already dropped a request, even though we have not announced it. People are searching the internet for beer sales, ”he said.

They are also teaming up with carriers so that home delivery is expanded to other entities. “We did a good dumbbell. Shipping from Guadalajara to Aguascalientes costs 70 pesos, ”he exemplified.

The other associated breweries, except for the very small ones with manufacturing in the garage, are also betting on spreading elsewhere.

Claudia, from the Jack Brewery, a pioneer in Mexico City for 14 years, joined the voices demanding fiscal support. “We have fought a lot as craft breweries that charge us less tax burden, especially the IEPS which is an impressive burden,” he accused. “We do not request a tax forgiveness because we must collaborate, but we do need support to pay pending taxes. Just in March and April this went through and we paid wages or the Treasury. ”

Due to the Dry Law enacted at the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office since the end of April, they can only delight with their stout or fruit delivery at neighboring municipalities “with minimal purchases that do not help us overcome the crisis.” Its sales have dropped 90 percent due to the closure of consumer centers, he said. Although they sell to self-service stores, the cost of the intermediary is discounted.

“The market for craft breweries was not easy at the beginning. It has been facing different challenges, including costs. But it is also good when customers fall in love with the products, ”said one of the eight collaborators at the pioneer family brewery in cocoa beers. “And right now because of the pandemic we are seeing how we are going to be.”

Claudia anticipates that after this storm they will not work as before. Explained: employees may not work daily during formal hours. Now they do not receive their full salary, although, unlike large companies, they receive the minimum wage without working. Until May they could be like this. No more.

“We don’t want people to get infected from coming to work. We are a family. We do not want them to leave, but we will have to evaluate the income against the sales that there may be, ”he said. “If the recovery is not so fast, it is going to bankrupt many companies. 75 percent of companies in Mexico are small. “

(By Dulce Olvera)

