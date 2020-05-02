New York —

Antioch mayor is asking to be removed, but he cites his right to freedom of expression

Kenneth Turnage, member of the Antioch (California) City Planning Commission, wrote on Facebook that it should allow COVID-19 to take its natural course, killing the elderly and the homeless to “fix what is a significant burden on our society.”

The publication made on April 23 has already been deleted. His position was that blocks to prevent coronavirus infections should be lifted to “Let nature take its course.”

“We would have a significant loss of life, we would lose many elderly people, which would reduce the burdens on our defunct Social Security System, the cost of health care, once the wave subsides, would make jobs available to others and also free up much-needed homes, ”wrote Turnage (47), according to the East Bay Times.

In another excerpt reported by SFGate.com, Turnage said that the natural spread of COVID-19 also it would eliminate the “herd” of other people it considered undesirable.

“Then we have our other sectors, such as the homeless and others who are simply polluted by choice or mental problems,” he wrote. “This would flow through them and yes, sorry, but this would solve what is a significant burden for our Society and the resources that can be used ”.

The mayor of antiochSteve Wright called a special meeting of the City Council to recommend removal de Turnage of the Planning Commission.

In an email to the Daily News, Turnage said he is fighting the move. He maintained his position and stated that removing him from office based on his opinions would be a violation of his First Amendment right to freedom of expression.

