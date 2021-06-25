New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s legal license

An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get the courts to overturn the loss of Donald Trump in the presidential race.

Miami World – AP

A disciplinary committee of attorneys said in its motion to suspend Giuliani’s license that there was “uncontroversial evidence” that Giuliani had made false statements to the courts, the public, and lawmakers while pushing theories that the election was stolen through of fraud.

“This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 elections and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the committee wrote. “The hallmark of our democracy is based on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foster a loss of confidence in our elections and the consequent loss of confidence in government generally undermine the smooth running of a free society.

The ruling, signed Thursday, will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as an attorney.

Giuliani’s lawyers said in a statement that it was “unprecedented” that Giuliani was suspended before “he was given a hearing on the alleged issues.”

“We believe that once the issues are fully explored in a hearing, Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession who has served so well in his many capacities for so many years,” wrote attorneys Barry Kamins and John. Leventhal.

In the decision, the committee wrote that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to the courts, legislators and the general public” as Trump’s attorney.

Giuliani had claimed that the investigation of his conduct violated his First Amendment right to free speech and that he did not knowingly make false statements, according to the decision.

The court rejected those arguments, noting that in Pennsylvania, Giuliani did not “provide a flicker of evidence for any of the wildly inconsistent and variable numbers of dead people he actually represented voted in Philadelphia during the 2020 presidential election.”

Giuliani was the main spokesperson for Trump’s lies after the 2020 election, standing at a press conference in front of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside of Philadelphia on the day the race for Biden was called and saying they would challenge what he He claimed it was a vast conspiracy of the Democrats.

The lies surrounding the 2020 election helped push an angry crowd of pro-Trump protesters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in a shocking effort to stop President Biden’s certification of victory. And since then, Republicans have used that lie to push for stricter voting laws across the country.

The suspension comes as Giuliani is under scrutiny by federal prosecutors for his interactions with figures in Ukraine while trying to get that country to launch an investigation of Biden’s son.

Federal agents raided Giuliani’s home and office in April, seizing electronic devices, including phones and computers.

The investigation includes an examination of whether Giuliani was required to register as a foreign agent in the U.S. Some of the Ukrainian figures Giuliani worked with were also interested in enlisting his help in pressuring the Trump administration to remove the ambassador. of the United States in that country.

That investigation was not a factor in the suspension of his legal license.

The suspension will not affect Giuliani’s ability to lobby or do security consulting, but it will likely prevent him from practicing law in jurisdictions even beyond New York, said David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor.

Giuliani would be required to tell other states about the suspension, he said, which “in all likelihood will make them say, ‘You won’t be able to practice here.’