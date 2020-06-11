A federal judge declared illegal and prohibited arrests of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service in New York courts

The migrant community in NY this Wednesday celebrates the decision of a federal judge who declared illegal and prohibited the arrests of the Immigration Service and Customs control (ICE) in the courts of this state.

“The court declares that the policy of ICE Court arrest is illegal and therefore prohibits you from carrying out any civil arrest on the premises or grounds of the state courts of NYIndicates the 24-page decision of Judge Jed Saul Rakoff of the federal court for the southern district of New York.

The decision comes after a lawsuit filed last year by the state attorney general and the district attorney’s office. Brooklyn They alleged that ICE arrests in and around the courts “prevent justice from being applied and negatively affect public safety.”

His lawsuit sought to halt a policy that the ICE It had been going on for three years despite claims by local authorities and migrant advocacy groups.

The magistrate’s decision also prohibits arrests of anyone who has to travel to court of the state as a party or witness to a lawsuit.

According to the judge, the plaintiffs presented “substantial evidence” that the extent of the power of ICE To make arrests in the courts has impacted litigants and the courts far beyond what the numbers can show.

“We won our lawsuit against the Administration Trump to end their illegal policy of making ICE arrests in the courts of NY. It is a victory in our fight to protect migrants and ensure that justice is done, ”state attorney general Letitia James said in a message on Twitter.

In their lawsuit, James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez alleged that arrests in and out of court, which scare migrants, impede proper administration of justice and negatively affect public safety because they have dissuaded non-citizen and undocumented residents from cooperating with authorities or protecting their own rights in court.

They assured that as result, valid investigations and prosecutions they have been abandoned or never carried out, making communities less secure.

“By allowing federal agents interfere in state and local cases, the Trump Administration endangered the safety of all New Yorkers by targeting migrants, “James further noted after learning of Judge Rakoff’s decision.

He also assured that after that decision all New Yorkers, migrants or not, they can sleep better tonight.

For his part, prosecutor Gonzalez recalled that for more than three years, he asked ICE to stop “their excessive practice of carrying out migration searches, in and around our courts ”.

“But the Trump administration it only intensified this illegal and dangerous tactic, creating a chilling effect on migrant communities, discouraging victims and witnesses to report crimes and participate in the legal process, ”he said.

“Allow each resident to equal access to our justice system it is crucially important and necessary to maintain impartiality and public safety, ”said the prosecutor.

The organization New York Road Made He called the decision “a great victory” for the migrant communities.

“This is one great victory for our communities that they will be able to have full and equal access to the courts without fear of separating themselves from their loved ones, ”said the migrant and community leader, Luba Cortés.

“In recent years, the presence of ICE and court arrests have skyrocketed, instilling fear and depriving New York migrants of access to due process, ”he argued.

The organization of non-profit legal services Legal Aid Society also welcomed the decision.

“We commend the firm defense of the prosecutor James on behalf of New Yorkers seeking justice and all those who should have unrestricted access to our courts, ”said Lilia I. Toson, supervising attorney for the civil law reform unit.

“Today’s decision is a clear one: our judicial system will not tolerate more blatant kidnappings by agents of the ICE, and we hope that an upcoming decision in our parallel lawsuit will strengthen that statement, “he said.

