New York —

LatinoJustice presents a document of ‘friends of the court’ to support the defense of pro-immigrant organizations

Thousands have already applied for licenses. It is estimated that some 750,000 people in the state can benefit.

Photo:

Fernando Martínez / Courtesy

The ‘Greenlight’ Law, which grants driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants in New York state, faces this Wednesday a key day at court, when the oral arguments will be heard as part of a lawsuit that seeks to stop the application of the legislation that entered into force in December 2019 and that It can benefit up to more than 750,000 people.

And this Tuesday, one day before the appointment in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the pro-immigrant organization LatinoJustice, who is not part of the legal litigation, filed with the court a ‘Amicus Brief’, a document in support of those who defend the license law, and with which it seeks to raise the voice of the communities that will be impacted by the decision made in court.

The ‘Amicus’ is a legal document It is presented in appeal cases by people who, although they are not part of the lawsuit, do have a strong interest in the complaint and with which they seek to give additional relevant information to the court, so that it is taken into consideration when the arguments are heard.

And that was the reason he had LatinoJustice by presenting the document ‘friends of the court’ in favor of New York Immigration Coalition, Hispanic Federation, Rural & Migrant Ministry, and Neighbors Link Corp, who are the ones who defend in this case that the Green Light Law continues in effect, so that it continues to benefit immigrants, now more than ever when many are essential workers and must mobilize their work to fight COVID-19.

That law gave immigrants an essential tool for mobility, respect and freedom in New York. Now, we can testify to how deeply immigrant workers have strengthened the workforce in essential industries and services, before and during the crisis. COVID-19 pandemic“, said Jackson Chin, lead attorney for LatinoJustice PRLDEF.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on our Latino communities. In this crisis, tens of thousands of immigrants have been on the front lines, such as health workers, food processors, caregivers, and truck drivers. Now more than ever, immigrants’ rights to driver’s licenses must be respected, “he said. Frankie Miranda, president of the Hispanic Federation.

The document highlights how immigrant residents have been able to care for their families, attend religious services, travel to medical appointments and attend to the needs of their families while they can drive without fear of arrest.

Before December 2019, according to LatinoJustice, undocumented New York immigrants who were detained while driving faced, in addition to the fine and the arrests, devastating collateral consequences such as deportation.

.