The Southern District Court of New York approved the first applications of Avianca Holdings after filing for the bankruptcy of the United States for a reorganization, which includes the guarantee to “continue paying its employees, agencies and allied suppliers,” it reported. Tuesday the company.

“Avianca’s successful first hearing shows an important achievement in relation to the protection request under Chapter 11, which will allow it to meet several urgent payments and maintain operational continuity during the reorganization,” said the Colombian flag company in a statement.

The next hearing will take place on June 11 and the company hopes to “get final approvals for all of its provisional orders,” he added.

“We are very satisfied with the prompt approval of our requests by the Court just one day after starting this process. For Avianca, this step is the first of all that we will take to keep flying, “said Avianca Holdings CEO, Anko van der Werff, in a statement.

CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS

Van der Werff acknowledged that the first news about the decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, “could generate some confusion”, but stressed: “the only thing we intend is to protect the continuity of our business by honoring our history” .

The Colombian company announced Sunday that it decided to file for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York due to the “irreversible impact” that the coronavirus pandemic has had on its finances.

The company, which since March 23 has been on its planes on the ground due to the government-ordered flight ban, indicated that it accepted that instance because that is the most recognized legal procedure in the world and will allow it to restructure under the oversight of the US judicial system

“We will continue our government discussions, and we are confident that, covered by Chapter 11, and with the support of our business allies, whom we thank immensely for their unconditionality, we can have a successful result that will strengthen us to continue providing our air transport service. essential in Colombia and Latin America ”, added Van der Werff.

Avianca had already filed for Chapter 11 in March 2003 due to another financial crisis that had it on the brink of bankruptcy but successfully concluded that process in late 2004, which included an investment agreement with the Brazilian group Synergy, which became the controller.

APPROVED MEASURES

Among the first requests approved this time to the airline, which turned 100 years old last December, is the one that allows it to meet the work commitments that were due before the request.

Avianca Holdings generates more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout Latin America, of which more than 14,000 are in Colombia, and works with a network of more than 3,000 suppliers.

In the same way, it will be able to maintain its customer programs throughout the process, so that passengers will be able to continue using the company’s services.

You will also be allowed to meet “various obligations prior to May 10, 2020 that are owed to some of your travel agency partners and suppliers.”

RECOVERY IN THREE PHASES

Avianca Holdings assures that it is in the first phase of “the milestones of Chapter 11”, in which it will be able to obtain financing from third parties to obtain additional funds for ongoing operations and maintain its business.

It will then move on to Phase 2, which is for negotiating and preparing a reorganization plan, which includes meetings with the official committee of unsecured creditors and the finalization of a long-term strategic business plan.

Phase 3 is the confirmation of the reorganization plan, after which the company will exit Chapter 11 as a reorganized entity.

The company explained that the coronavius ​​pandemic has caused a 90% decrease in world passenger traffic and is expected to reduce the industry’s worldwide income by $ 314 billion, according to estimates by the International Air Transport Association ( IATA).

