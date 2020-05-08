New York —

They didn’t want food to be wasted, so what better than to give it to those who are doing a great job

Many of their guests canceled them as the pandemic progressed.

Fiona and Adam Gordon are a UK wedding couple, country that has now become the center of the pandemic of the European continent, after registering a considerable rise in positive cases in recent days.

Fiona and Adam met in 2010 and for several years, they began planning their wedding, which would take place on March 21 of this year, which had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The bride had chosen that date because it has a special meaning for her, since it was the day her mother turned her birthday, but she passed away some time ago. Further, in their list they had about 180 guests, but little by little this was decreasing considerably, since several canceled their attendance due to the coronavirus, so 2 days before the ceremony, the bride and groom decided not to carry it out.

How was a last minute decision, it was impossible for them to cancel the wedding banquet that they had hired and had already paid, so that this would not be wasted, They decided to donate it to the Hull4Heroes Veterans Association, who brought this food to medical personnel at a hospital.

The banquet reached over 400 workers at a medical center.

The bride and groom decided to unite their lives in a very intimate ceremony and hope to have a great party next year, with all their loved ones.

