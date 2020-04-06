New York City, the hot spot of the coronavirus epicenter in the United States, plans to make “temporary burials” by digging trenches in parks in the face of the increasing number of deaths due to COVID-19, which threatens to overwhelm both the established morgues and the emergency mobiles, according to what their authorities alerted on Monday

EFE –

Councilman Adam Levine said this morning on his Twitter account that “soon” they will be done “temporary burials“using” a city park in NY for graves “in which” trenches for ten coffins will be dug online “in a” dignified, orderly and temporary “manner, a possibility confirmed an hour later by Mayor Bill de Blasio at his press conference.

Asked about the issue, De Blasio did not want to “go into detail” and stated that “we are not yet at the point where that has to be done” but he mentioned Hart Island, a site “historically used” by the city to give burial to low-income or unclaimed people, considered the largest cemetery in the country.

“If we need to do temporary burials to weather the crisis and then work with each family so that they have their proper arrangements, we will have the capacity to do so,” explained the mayor, who has “been working closely with the federal government” to avoid it and advocated for “putting all the energy and resources to save people.”

SYSTEM OVERFLOW

Levine indicated that the number of corpses of people killed in the COVID-19 crisis that are accumulating is “equivalent to a September 11” and because of this the refrigerated chambers of the local Medical Office, considered the “local morgue”, soon “they will be full”, a problem that extends to morgues from hospitals, funeral homes and cemeteries, which are resorting to reinforcement measures.

“The typical hospital morgue can hold 15 bodies. They are now all full. The Medical Office has sent 80 refrigerated trucks to hospitals (morgues mobile) throughout the city, which can hold 100 bodies each. They are almost all full too. Some hospitals have had to add a second or a third truck, “explained the councilman.

Levine assured that “nothing matters more in this crisis than saving the living” but the population “must face the macabre reality that we need more resources to manage our deceased as well”, for what he called recruiting not only health personnel, but “mortuary affairs” professionals to strengthen these services.

DIFFICULTY TO ACCOUNT

“Grieving families have said they have called up to half a dozen funeral homes and there is none that can take care of their deceased loved ones. Cemeteries cannot cope with the number of burial requests and are declining most. And they are not alone hospital deaths what goes up. ”

According to Levine, on “a normal day before the crisis” there were between 20 and 25 deaths at home in New York City, but as a result of this pandemic the number is has shot up to between 200 and 214 “every day,” he stressed. , which increases the difficulties to keep account ..

The authorities “do not have the capacity to test (for coronaviruses) the large number of people who are dying in their homes,” so only those who died from COVID-19 appear on the certificates to those who had a positive and “That almost certainly means that we are under-registering the victims of the pandemic,” added the councilman.