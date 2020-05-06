New York —

Australia and New Zealand plan an unrestricted travel corridor between the two countries that could be extended elsewhere.

Australia and New Zealand are planning a “travel bubble,” or safe corridor, that will allow the flow of people between the two neighboring countries amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Both have severely limited the international travel to prevent the spread of the covid-19 and after quarantine they begin to shyly lift the restrictions they imposed.

However, if successful, this “bubble” could grow to include more countries that like them they have a low number of cases.

A broader scheme would include Canada and other Asian economies to keep supply chains and business travel running.

The governments of Australia and New Zealand revealed plans on Tuesday to establish a “bubble for trans-Tasmanian travel,” although there was no deadline to launch it.

This free zone to travel It could provide enormous advantages to both nations, which took strong measures to contain the virus.

Currently, they impose a 14-day quarantine for international arrival passengers.

But travelers to this safe area they wouldn’t have to go through that quarantine before continuing your journey.

New Zealand’s response to the pandemic was harsh and very early.

“The reality is that the global travel market is going through a very difficult time. In our region this trans-Tasmanian route can work, ”said Simon Westaway, executive director of the Australian Council for the Tourism Industry.

Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, wants to start using the travel bubble once domestic flights in Australia resume.

“We hope it can be established as a model to gradually open up the international network when several countries have covid-19 infections under control, “said airline CEO Alan Joyce.

According to Joyce, New Zealand is the second largest source of tourists for Australia, while Australia is the largest source of tourists for New Zealand.

The project would mean that Australians would have a destination to which fly comfortably and safely, and vice versa.

Joyce hopes the travel bubble can spread to more countries if it succeeds.

“If the idea of ​​the New Zealand bubble gains momentum and we are comfortable with it and it works well, then a similar approach could be implemented with the markets where countries have the covid-19 pandemic under control“

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained at a press conference plans to launch Trans-Tasmania.

Chris Roberts, executive director of the New Zealand tourism board, Industry Aotearoa, said they are necessary correct health security measures and better use of technology for the project to work.

“If New Zealand and Australia demonstrate that this can work, then it is likely to be adopted in more places.”

“They can pass 12-18 months before we reopen borders, “he said.

Roberts expects the travel bubble to include his Pacific Islander neighbors as they are highly dependent on tourism.

After that, “New Zealand would probably look at places like Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and South Korea that they are succeeding in fighting covid-19 as the next places to re-establish ties. ”

The bubble could serve as a model to gradually open up the international network of air flights.

Australia and New Zealand are also part of a larger “trade bubble”.

With her they seek to agree guidelines for essential business trips.

This broader group includes Canada, South Korea, and Singapore.

The group’s goal is resume the flow of goods, services and key people.

According to a joint statement, the plan includes “guidelines to allow, exceptionally, essential cross-border travel for purposes such as maintaining global supply chains, including essential business travel. ”

Countries also want a customs procedure Quick tracking of essential items such as food and medical supplies, and restart logistics networks through air, sea and land transportation.

BBC

