This primate closely matches the DNA sequence of humans and exhibits similar symptoms when infected with the coronavirus.

Many scientists and laboratories pin their hopes on experimentation with a primate called the monkey or rhesus macaque.

The reason is because this species, whose scientific name is Macaca Mulatta, is considered “almost the closest thing we have to humans“And that is why it is key in the frantic race that exists to develop and test an effective vaccine for COVID-19.

This is stated by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, which tested its experimental vaccine on six rhesus monkeys that were later exposed to the pandemic virus and remained healthy.

Recent findings made in the United Kingdom and research centers in other countries have made laboratories and industries place their hopes that the key to the long-awaited vaccine may come through this primate.

Because he can be the key

It is not the first time that the rhesus macaque has been used in human drug development tests due to its special characteristics.

The main reason is that their DNA sequence is more than 90% similar to that of humans.

.The DNA of Rhesus macaques is very similar to that of humans.

And in the case of SARS-CoV-2, when this species becomes infected, it suffers from symptoms similar to those seen in most human cases: respiratory problems, lung involvement and high contagious viral loads in the nose and throat.

This is how he explains it Vincent Munster, an expert at the Rocky Mountain Laboratory of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States.

“The establishment of the rhesus macaque as an animal model (in treatment) of COVID-19 will increase our understanding of the pathogenesis of this disease and will help the development and testing of medical countermeasures,” the researcher said in a preliminary report of the first results. of research with this primate published in late March.

It indicates that, therefore, it was decided to advance the tests and experiment with antiviral treatments and vaccines with this species.

Munster adds that rhesus macaques were previously successfully established as animal model for preclinical drug development as in the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

.The world is pinning hopes on a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Previously, this primate had already been used in missions by NASA and the Russian space program.

The progress

The results that the Jenner Institute, the Rocky Mountain Laboratory and other research centers may reach are pending in different parts of the world.

The Chinese company SinoVac, for example, announced that for the first time one of its trials yielded positive results by experimenting with rhesus monkeys.

A total of eight macaques were given two different doses of the vaccine, and three weeks later, the group introduced SARS-CoV-2 into the monkeys’ lungs through tubes through their tracheas and none developed an infection full.

.This species is “almost the closest thing we have to humans,” according to the Jenner Institute.

Seven days after the animals received the virus, the researchers were unable to detect it in the pharynx or lungs of any of them. Some of the lower-dose animals (from the vaccine) had a viral spot, but also appeared to have controlled the infection, the lab noted in late April in a preliminary report.

SinoVac started initial human tests in mid-April and with this it would enter phase 1 of vaccine development, testing it with a group of around 100 people.

The next two phases encompass testing with hundreds and thousands of people to evaluate possible side effects, immune system reaction and statistical data on the effectiveness of the drug, among other elements to study.

Without passing these three instances of clinical studies it is not possible for a vaccine to be approved for open production.

The Jenner Institute hopes to have the vaccine ready by September and that it can be mass produced by the end of the year.

BBC

